U.S. GOLD CORP. TO PARTICIPATE IN 121 MINING INVESTMENT CONFERENCE IN LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU) (the "Company", "we" "our" or "us"), a U.S.-focused gold and copper exploration and development company, is pleased to announce its participation in the 121 Mining Investment Conference (the "Conference"), taking place November 17-18, 2025, in London, United Kingdom. Company Chairman Luke Norman and Terri Anne Welyki, Corporate Communications, have two full days of one-on-one meetings at the Conference.

Event: 121 Mining Investment Conference in London, UK

Date: November 17-18, 2025 - Convene, 133 Houndsditch, London, EC3A 7BX

U.S. Gold Corp.'s CK Gold Project in Wyoming—a fully permitted, advanced-stage gold-copper deposit—exemplifies the potential of shovel-ready projects to deliver economic benefits, job creation, and essential metals for clean energy technologies. With a recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study demonstrating robust economics, the project is poised for feasibility-level advancement in 2025, positioning the project as a near-term provider of domestic copper and gold production.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company's CK Gold Project, including its anticipated benefits and its progress toward definitive feasibility, the Company's business position, and the Conference and the Company's participation therein and topics to be discussed. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

