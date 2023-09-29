US Golf Apparel, Footwear, And Accessories Market is to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing number of women participants in sports activities drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The golf apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is estimated to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.18%. The increasing number of women participants in sports activities is notably driving the market growth. Women's active participation in sports worldwide is a notable trend, marked by a decreasing gender disparity in the number of male and female athletes competing in events like the Olympic Games. This achievement represents a significant stride towards gender equality in sports. Currently, a substantial number of women are actively involved in sports, whether professionally or recreationally. Numerous organizations are actively promoting campaigns to encourage greater female participation in sports. Additionally, there are increasing opportunities for future female golfers to establish themselves in the sport. In recent years, there has been a growing number of women engaging in golf and various outdoor activities. These initiatives and the increased participation of women in golf and sports, in general, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Adidas AG - The company offers golf apparel, footwear, and accessories, such as abstract print shorts, which are designed for men to wear for various sport activities.

Technological advances in golf sports and products are the key trend in the United States Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market.

The threat of counterfeit golf products is the major challenge hindering the growth of United States Golf Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market.

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel encompasses various retail formats, including speciality and sports stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, departmental stores, outlets, and warehouse clubs. These large speciality and sports shops offer a wide range of golf apparel, footwear, and accessories from popular brands. The extensive presence and popularity of these retail outlets are expected to boost the sales of golf-related products in the US during the forecast period. Additionally, offline retailers are actively working to expand their store networks. For example, in July 2020 , Target Corp. entered into a lease agreement to open a new store at the Gateway Port Chester outdoor shopping complex in the US. Such expansions of offline retail establishments will enhance customer accessibility and contribute to increased sales of golf products, including golf apparel, footwear, and accessories, thereby driving market growth during the forecast period.

