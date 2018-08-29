U.S. Golf Industry Unites to Launch #inviteHER Campaign

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. golf industry – driven by WE ARE GOLF, a coalition of leading organizations working together to communicate the game's economic, charitable, environmental and fitness benefits – launches its #inviteHER campaign for current golfers to encourage the women in their lives to start playing.

LPGA Women's Network

Powered by the LPGA Women's Network and WE ARE GOLF's Women's Task Force, golfers – men and women alike – are encouraged to bring friends, colleagues, and family to join them on the course through online resources and social media assets. The #inviteHER movement seeks to create an enjoyable, welcoming experience for those interested in trying the game or picking it back up – whether through a group lesson, complimentary clinic, driving range session or on-course experience.

"The appetite for golf is at a historic level with a latent demand of 38 million Americans," says Steve Mona, CEO of World Golf Foundation, administrator of WE ARE GOLF. "Last year, 35 percent of the game's 2.6 million new players were female, and we are confident #inviteHER is a huge step in the right direction to continue increasing this number while making the game more inclusive."

#inviteHER's primary objective is to grow awareness and participation among women and girls through the power of an invitation from one of the 24 million American golfers. The game should more closely mirror U.S. demographics as only 24 percent of the current golf population is female.

"Women want to be invited to the game and it's our duty to give them that opportunity at one of our nation's 15,000 local facilities," says Jane Geddes, Executive Director of the LPGA Amateur Golf Association and Chair of WE ARE GOLF's Women's Task Force. "We are committed to promoting an environment that makes all females feel more comfortable on the course, so they develop into lifetime golfers."

Want to get involved? #inviteHER encourages all golfers to support the movement by posting on social media about how they plan to encourage women to take up the game.

For more information on #inviteHER, click HERE.

About WE ARE GOLF

WE ARE GOLF, created in 2010, is an industry coalition that communicates the economic, charitable and environmental impact of golf, as well the health and wellness benefits of the game and the affordability and accessibility of golf.

Annually, WE ARE GOLF hosts National Golf Day in Washington, D.C. to communicate these industry messages to Members of Congress, the Executive Branch, and regulatory agencies. The event's goal is to ensure that laws and regulations that impact the golf industry are fair and appropriate to an industry that generates more than $84 billion in economic impact annually, impacts close to two million American jobs and generates nearly $4 billion in charitable giving each year. For more information, please visit www.wearegolf.org.

About LPGA Women's Network

Born as an extension of the LPGA's mission to empower women through the game of golf, the LPGA Women's Network was launched in August 2017 to provide women with advice for their golf games, and inspiration for their lives. The LPGA Women's Network is a digital platform designed to unite women and help them better enjoy the game of golf. At LPGAWomensNetwork.com, visitors are offered thoughtful, high-quality golf instruction and inspirational content crafted with women in mind.

Top LPGA players lend their voices to the site, sharing personal and introspective stories that give readers a glimpse into their lives from inside and outside the ropes of the LPGA Tour. The LPGA Women's Network also features articles and op-ed pieces from some of the leading thought-leaders and tastemakers in the world of golf for women. The LPGA Women's Network's 40,000+ subscribers receive the most popular video and editorial content from the blog in a bi-weekly e-newsletter and have access to exclusive LPGA partner discounts and benefits.

Read the latest stories and subscribe at www.LPGAWomensNetwork.com.

