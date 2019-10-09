U.S. Government Accountability Office Awards Salient CRGT $115M Prime Contract for IT Operations, Engineering & Enhancement Support Services

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salient CRGT, through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Technology Systems Inc., has been awarded a $115 million prime contract to provide program management, operations and maintenance, engineering, and security services in support of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO)'s IT infrastructure and application systems environment. This includes software, computing, storage, networking, information security, and related IT services. The contract has a 12-month base period and four (4) twelve-month option periods. GAO is an independent, nonpartisan Legislative Branch agency that works for Congress, generally at the request of congressional committees or as mandated by public laws.

A majority of the O&M services will be provided under a managed services delivery approach, where the work will be accomplished from an off-site location using remote personnel, facilities and supporting technology. The managed services approach includes remote systems monitoring, management, and Tier 1/1.5 service desk support. However, Salient CRGT's approach is a hybrid one, that combines the remote managed services aspects for commodity IT services with on-site personnel for support of GAO's mission critical software applications and systems.

"Our approach provides GAO with increased efficiency and effectiveness in how IT services are delivered to the end users," said Tom Ferrando, Salient CRGT CEO. "We do this by transitioning commodity IT services such as systems monitoring and Service Desk support to a fixed price, remote-site delivery approach that leverages shared resources to lower costs and increase efficiencies, while retaining a complimentary higher skilled workforce on-site for engineering and mission critical applications support services."

This is the first time GAO has embarked on a managed services transition for their IT services, and Salient CRGT is proud that GAO has trusted them in this critical journey.

About Salient CRGT

Salient CRGT provides agile software development, health, data analytics, mobility, cyber security and infrastructure solutions. We support these core capabilities with full lifecycle IT services and training—to help our customers meet critical goals for pivotal missions. We are purpose built for IT transformation supporting federal civilian, health, defense, homeland, and intelligence agencies, as well as Fortune 1000 companies. We use the most innovative talent delivery model in the industry, scientifically providing exactly the right people for the customers' most pressing requirements. Salient CRGT has earned a record of success with integration and operations of large‐scale, high‐volume solutions. Visit our newsroom and explore www.salientcrgt.com .

