U.S. Government and Citadel Defense Collaborate to Deploy Safe, Trusted and Reliable Counter Drone Solutions at Live Events

"Our team has been impressed with the multi-agency collaboration that will safely integrate counter drone technology into everyday operation," explains Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense. "Our technology is proven and immediately available to protect high value assets."

Designed and developed in the United States, Citadel's Titan is part of an ecosystem of counter drone capabilities that cost-effectively addresses U.S. Senate and Congressional requests for safe national security protection from nefarious or careless drone use in 2020.

Citadel's technology applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to reliably detect, identify, track (coming soon), and defeat unauthorized drones that pose a threat. The Titan has been effectively used for on-demand, marquee event, VIP, port, and critical infrastructure protection under the pilot. Continued purchases of Citadel's technology, highlight the U.S. Government's commitment to rapidly field commercially available technology to address urgent national security challenges where solutions do not exist.

When asked what makes Citadel's solution unique, Christopher Williams explained, "Our products appeal to military, government, and commercial audiences because we focus on unmet needs, operational employment, and mission constraints that our operators face. Citadel's solution is designed and engineered to meet end users' top priorities – protection, safety, and ease of use."

Drones have been notoriously difficult to defend and protect against. They are easily purchased, adapted for weaponization, can execute cybersecurity attacks, and can be extremely dangerous in wrong or careless hands. While other companies have focused on solutions that only address fixed locations, Citadel continues to build solutions alongside government agencies that address their dynamic and always changing threat environment.

Citadel Defense is a counter-drone (C-UAS) technology company that builds industry-leading drone mitigation solutions for military, homeland security and commercial applications. Citadel technology is trusted by commercial, Government, and military users including, U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard. For media inquiries, contact info@dronecitadel.com or visit www.dronecitadel.com.

