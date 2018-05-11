U.S. Government Officials and Congressional Leaders Defend Democratic Order at 48th Washington Conference on the Americas

Ambassador Haley warned about the increased risks that stem from the Venezuelan humanitarian crisis. "As long as Maduro keeps the stores empty, the streets dangerous, and the government unaccountable, Venezuelans will not return home. And instability in the region will grow," she said, calling for a continued regional effort to isolate the Maduro regime. "For the safety and security of all the peoples of Latin America, it is time for Maduro to go," said the ambassador.

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan emphasized the need for Venezuela to return to the democratic order. "We join the democratic nations of the world in standing by the Venezuelan people as they seek the stable and prosperous democracy they deserve," he said and announced the approval of $18.5 million in assistance for Colombia's efforts to address the influx of Venezuelan refugees. Deputy Secretary Sullivan also remarked on the threat that corruption poses to the stability of democratic institutions.

Prominent U.S. and hemispheric officials and congressional leaders spoke at the conference.

"Collectively, we can build the most open and transparent commercial environment in the world," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. "From a hemispheric perspective, we must work together to build economies based on high value-added goods and services. These higher value-added products provide better-paying jobs, and are more beneficial to local economies."

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry stressed that there should not have to be a tradeoff between environmental protection and economic development: "When nations embrace innovation over regulation, they can do both economic growth and environmental protection."

Senator Bob Menendez cautioned about the consequences of weak governance systems and announced the introduction of comprehensive legislation expanding the U.S. response to the Venezuelan humanitarian crisis: "Good democratic governance fosters economic growth by encouraging a positive business climate—one that respects property rights, enforces contracts, curbs government malfeasance, prevents corruption and promotes citizen security. Simply put: good governance is good for business."

Senator Marco Rubio applauded the unprecedented regional response on Venezuela and described what further steps might be helpful. "We should, number one, be focused on humanitarian assistance, and not just to those who fled Venezuela but we should also try to open channels in Venezuela," he said. "We need to begin thinking about helping rebuild Venezuela. I called it a sort-of Marshall Plan for Venezuela."

Other speakers included U.S. Senator Benjamin Sasse; U.S. Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs David Malpass; U.S. Agriculture Undersecretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney; U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Francisco Palmieri; Brazilian Ministry of Finance Secretary for International Affairs Marcello Estevão; International Finance Corporation CEO Philippe Le Houérou; AS/COA Chairman Emeritus John Negroponte; AS/COA President and CEO Susan Segal; and AS/COA Vice President Eric Farnsworth.

