U.S. Health and Human Services recognizes and awards local community health centers for providing effective and high-quality health care services

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve Health Center Partners of Southern California member health centers received a combined total of $1.76 million from the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) as recognition for providing effective and high quality health care services.

The grant awards promote continued community health center improvements in the following categories: expanding access to comprehensive care, improving care quality and outcomes, increasing comprehensive care delivery in a cost-effective way, addressing health disparities, advancing the use of health information technology, and delivering patient-centered care.

"This week's awards recognize especially high-achieving health centers. America's health centers are essential to producing results on our actionable public health challenges, like HIV/AIDS and the opioid crisis, as well as to building a healthcare system that delivers better value and puts the patient at the center," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

The Quality Improvement grants were awarded to 1,273 community health centers across all U.S. states, territories and the District of Columbia. Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), health centers will use these funds to continue to improve quality, efficiency, and the effectiveness of health care delivery in the communities they serve.

"Health Center Partners' members are at the forefront of high-quality care, serving more than 800,000 patients across southern California," said Henry Tuttle, President and CEO of Health Center Partners. "We congratulate our members for positively contributing to the physical and mental health of their patients and for being vital economic drivers in the southern California region."

The following Health Center Partners' member health centers received funding in one or more categories:

Borrego Health was awarded a total of $383,223 San Ysidro Health was awarded a total of $290,590 Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo, Inc. was awarded a total of $85,000 Community Health Systems, Inc. was awarded a total of $50,000 Imperial Beach Community Clinic was awarded a total of $87,478 La Maestra Community Health Centers was awarded a total of $114,545 Mountain Health was awarded a total of $50,000 Neighborhood Healthcare was awarded a total of $234,038 North County Health Services was awarded a total of $153,050 San Diego American Indian Health Center was awarded a total of $44,682 San Diego Family Care was awarded a total of $112,265 Vista Community Clinic was awarded a total of $153,525

Member health centers receiving special recognition include Borrego Health receiving $232,000 in the Clinical Quality Improvement award category - the highest award amount in the state; San Ysidro Health receiving $111,000 in the Health Center Quality Leaders award category - among the top four of all California community health centers; and Imperial Beach Health Center receiving $34,000 in the National Quality Leader category - one of only eight California community health centers recognized in this category statewide.

