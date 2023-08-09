US Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Trends, Threats, and Growth Opportunities - Technology Innovation in Patient Data Management Drives New Product Development

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Trends, Threats, and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The convergence of IoT and healthcare, forming the internet of medical things (IoMT), is significantly transforming the healthcare landscape, offering unparalleled connectivity and convenience. However, the rapid proliferation of IoT devices in healthcare presents substantial data security and cybersecurity risks. This study focuses on data security and cybersecurity in the US healthcare sector, particularly IoT-enabled healthcare devices and systems.

The report identifies key growth drivers such as interoperability, industry consolidation, and cyberattacks in healthcare. At the same time, it underlines the challenges, including a lack of skilled talent, prioritization of productivity, and limited budget allocation.

A competitive landscape analysis in the report examines leading competitors' strategies in addressing data security and cybersecurity challenges. The report also assesses the role of advanced technologies like AI, automation, and machine learning in bolstering cybersecurity defenses for IoMT systems.

The study also includes a discussion of US regulatory highlights relevant to data security and cybersecurity in the healthcare sector, providing insights into new compliance requirements and industry standards. The study also delves into ransomware trends analysis, outlining evolving tactics cybercriminals employ to target healthcare organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cybersecurity in the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Industry

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Growth Drivers for the US Healthcare Cybersecurity IoT Market

Growth Restraints for the US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market

3 Market Overview

Key Competitors

An Overview of IoMT and its Security Approaches

Introduction to Healthcare Cybersecurity and Data Management Architecture

Medical Device Cybersecurity IR Communications

Levels of Privacy and Security in IoMT

Expanding Network Security Landscape Making Matters Worse for IT Analysts, Consultants, and IoMT Providers

Cost of a Data Breach - Low vs High Data Regulation Environments

What Factors Impact the Cost of a Data Breach?

Medical Device and IoMT Systems Remain Highly Vulnerable

Top Vulnerabilities in Infusion Systems

Types of Security Threats

Ransomware Threats - The Daixin Team

Ransomware Attacks - Trends in US Healthcare Organizations

US Regulatory Trends - Issues Driving FDA Action on Cybersecurity

US Regulatory Trends - Impact on Medtech Manufacturers

US Regulatory Trends - What are the FDA Cybersecurity Guidelines?

US Regulatory Trends - Congress Mandating Requirements for the FDA to Support Medtech Manufacturers

Cybersecurity is Part of Device Safety and the Quality System Regulations

March 2023 Guidance Defining Requirements Effective 1 October 2023

Guidance Defining Requirements Effective Security AI and Automation

Evaluation of IoMT Security Algorithms

Evaluation of IoMT Security ML Algorithms

Generative AI for Cyber Threat-Hunting in IoT Networks

Modern Security Information and Event Management Approach Best Way Forward as it Automates Security Assessment and Proactive Intervention

4 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Productivity and Cybersecurity Alignment

Growth Opportunity 2: Building Trust Relationships

Growth Opportunity 3: Holistic DevSecOps Approach

Growth Opportunity 4: Privilege Access

