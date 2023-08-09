US Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Trends, Threats, and Growth Opportunities - Technology Innovation in Patient Data Management Drives New Product Development

09 Aug, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Healthcare IoT Cybersecurity Trends, Threats, and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The convergence of IoT and healthcare, forming the internet of medical things (IoMT), is significantly transforming the healthcare landscape, offering unparalleled connectivity and convenience. However, the rapid proliferation of IoT devices in healthcare presents substantial data security and cybersecurity risks. This study focuses on data security and cybersecurity in the US healthcare sector, particularly IoT-enabled healthcare devices and systems.
The report identifies key growth drivers such as interoperability, industry consolidation, and cyberattacks in healthcare. At the same time, it underlines the challenges, including a lack of skilled talent, prioritization of productivity, and limited budget allocation.
A competitive landscape analysis in the report examines leading competitors' strategies in addressing data security and cybersecurity challenges. The report also assesses the role of advanced technologies like AI, automation, and machine learning in bolstering cybersecurity defenses for IoMT systems.
The study also includes a discussion of US regulatory highlights relevant to data security and cybersecurity in the healthcare sector, providing insights into new compliance requirements and industry standards. The study also delves into ransomware trends analysis, outlining evolving tactics cybercriminals employ to target healthcare organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Cybersecurity in the Healthcare Internet of Things (IoT) Industry
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Growth Drivers for the US Healthcare Cybersecurity IoT Market
- Growth Restraints for the US Healthcare Cybersecurity Market
3 Market Overview
- Key Competitors
- An Overview of IoMT and its Security Approaches
- Introduction to Healthcare Cybersecurity and Data Management Architecture
- Medical Device Cybersecurity IR Communications
- Levels of Privacy and Security in IoMT
- Expanding Network Security Landscape Making Matters Worse for IT Analysts, Consultants, and IoMT Providers
- Cost of a Data Breach - Low vs High Data Regulation Environments
- What Factors Impact the Cost of a Data Breach?
- Medical Device and IoMT Systems Remain Highly Vulnerable
- Top Vulnerabilities in Infusion Systems
- Types of Security Threats
- Ransomware Threats - The Daixin Team
- Ransomware Attacks - Trends in US Healthcare Organizations
- US Regulatory Trends - Issues Driving FDA Action on Cybersecurity
- US Regulatory Trends - Impact on Medtech Manufacturers
- US Regulatory Trends - What are the FDA Cybersecurity Guidelines?
- US Regulatory Trends - Congress Mandating Requirements for the FDA to Support Medtech Manufacturers
- Cybersecurity is Part of Device Safety and the Quality System Regulations
- March 2023 Guidance Defining Requirements Effective 1 October 2023
- Security AI and Automation
- Evaluation of IoMT Security Algorithms
- Evaluation of IoMT Security ML Algorithms
- Generative AI for Cyber Threat-Hunting in IoT Networks
- Modern Security Information and Event Management Approach Best Way Forward as it Automates Security Assessment and Proactive Intervention
4 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Productivity and Cybersecurity Alignment
- Growth Opportunity 2: Building Trust Relationships
- Growth Opportunity 3: Holistic DevSecOps Approach
- Growth Opportunity 4: Privilege Access
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ss5vbk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article