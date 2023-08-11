US Healthcare Technology Management Market worth $17.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the US healthcare technology management industry is poised for a transformative evolution driven by cutting-edge innovations. The convergence of artificial intelligence, telemedicine, data analytics, and interconnected medical devices will revolutionize patient care, operational efficiency, and decision-making processes. Advanced remote monitoring systems will enable real-time health tracking, leading to personalized treatment plans and early intervention. AI-driven diagnostic tools will enhance accuracy and speed of medical assessments, while virtual reality and augmented reality applications will revolutionize medical training and patient education. However, alongside these advancements, the industry will also grapple with challenges related to data security, regulatory compliance, and equitable access to technology-driven healthcare solutions.

US Healthcare Technology Management Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $8.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $17.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A growing emphasis on preventative maintenance of medical equipment and the need for better asset management in hospitals are two factors driving market growth. The advantages that ISOs provide and the growing demand for data security further support this market's growth. The US Healthcare Technology Management Market is further segmented based on the type of services and by facility type.

Browse in-depth TOC on "US Healthcare Technology Management Market"

25 - Tables

26 - Figures

110 - Pages

US Healthcare Technology Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $8.4 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $17.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type of Service and Facility type Geographies Covered US Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing consolidation in the US healthcare industry Key Market Drivers Rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance

"The maintenance & repair segment accounted for the largest share of the market."

Based on the type of service, the healthcare technology management market is segmented into maintenance & repair, integrated software platform, cyber security, labor management, capital planning, supply chain (procurement), and quality & regulatory compliance. The maintenance & repair segment accounted for the largest share of 35.9% of the US healthcare technology management market in 2022. Drive for better patient safety is impacting the growth of this, the increasing use of innovative medical supplies and technologies across a range of healthcare facilities, and government initiatives that support the use of imaging systems.

"Acute care facilities accounted for the largest share of the US healthcare technology management market in 2022."

Based on facility types, the US healthcare technology management market is segmented into acute care, non-acute care, and post-acute care facilities. Acute care facilities are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant market share and rapid growth of the acute care facilities segment can be largely attributed to elements like the general rise in patient volumes, the demand for better clinical asset management, and the need to raise patient care standards, all of which are driving up demand for healthcare technology management services.

US Healthcare Technology Management Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance

Restraints:

Dearth Of Skilled Technicians and Clinical/Biomedical Engineers

Opportunities:

Increasing consolidation in the US healthcare industry

Challenges:

Preference for multi-vendor contracts

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in the US healthcare technology management market are GE Healthcare (US), TRIMEDX (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Sodexo (France), Crothall Healthcare (US), Agility Inc (US), RENOVO Solutions (US), ABM Industries Incorporated (US), JANNX Medical System (US) and the InterMed Group (US).

Recent Developments:

In 2023, RENOVO Solutions (US) partnered with Censinet (US). The partnership will work toward reducing the cybersecurity risk of medical devices and healthcare Internet-of-Things (IoT). Renovo will offer Censinet RiskOps, the cloud-based risk exchange that enables total automation of third-party risk management through RENOVOSecure.

In 2022, Orale (US) launched Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) solution that allows healthcare organizations to quickly model scenarios, optimize resources, determine future demand, and make better financial, workforce, and patient care decisions.

In 2022, Siemens Healthineers ( Germany ) launched Technology Optimization. Technology Optimization Partnerships are a strategic approach to multivendor service that leverages connected solutions to help hospitals and health systems make data-driven decisions, enhance financial performance, and improve equipment utilization across the enterprise.

) launched Technology Optimization. Technology Optimization Partnerships are a strategic approach to multivendor service that leverages connected solutions to help hospitals and health systems make data-driven decisions, enhance financial performance, and improve equipment utilization across the enterprise. In 2021, Sodexo ( France ) launched a unique global brand, "Sodexo Live," to unify and leverage all of the Group's expertise across the world in sectors of sports events and hospitality.

US Healthcare Technology Management Market Advantages:

Enhanced Patient Care: Integration of advanced technologies improves diagnosis accuracy, treatment personalization, and real-time health monitoring, leading to better patient outcomes and overall healthcare quality.

Operational Efficiency: Healthcare technology management solutions optimize processes, reducing administrative burdens, minimizing errors, and resulting in cost savings and resource allocation improvements.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Emphasis on data analytics and interoperability enables evidence-based decisions for individual patients and population health management, enhancing the effectiveness of healthcare delivery.

Innovation Ecosystem: Robust research and development environment fosters continuous advancements, ensuring the US remains a leader in healthcare innovation and technology adoption.

Telemedicine Accessibility: Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring technologies improve access to healthcare services, especially for remote and underserved areas, promoting inclusivity and equitable healthcare delivery.

Medical Training Advancements: Technology-driven medical training, such as virtual reality and augmented reality applications, enhances the skills and capabilities of healthcare professionals, leading to improved patient care.

Efficient Resource Allocation: Automation and technology management tools assist in optimizing resource allocation, enabling healthcare providers to efficiently manage equipment, personnel, and facilities.

Patient Engagement: Digital health solutions empower patients to take an active role in their health management through remote monitoring, mobile apps, and online health portals, leading to better engagement and adherence to treatment plans.

Regulatory Compliance: Technology management systems help healthcare facilities maintain compliance with evolving regulations and standards, ensuring patient safety and data security.

Continuous Improvement: Continuous monitoring and maintenance of medical devices and systems ensure their proper functioning, reducing downtime and ensuring a consistent level of patient care.

Cost-Effectiveness: Well-managed healthcare technology reduces unnecessary expenditures by identifying maintenance needs and preventing equipment breakdowns, contributing to cost-effectiveness.

Interconnectivity: Integration of medical devices and systems allows for seamless data sharing, enabling a comprehensive view of patient health and enabling healthcare professionals to make informed decisions.

Precision Medicine: Healthcare technology supports the implementation of precision medicine approaches, tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors.

Evolving Patient-Provider Relationship: Technology-driven communication tools enable secure and efficient patient-provider interactions, improving communication and strengthening the patient-provider relationship.

Global Competitiveness: Advancements in healthcare technology management bolster the global competitiveness of the US healthcare system, attracting international collaborations and investments.

These advantages collectively contribute to the growth, effectiveness, and sustainability of the US Healthcare Technology Management market.

