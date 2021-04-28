US HealthVest Expands into Indiana with New Behavioral Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US HealthVest announced the opening of Hendricks Behavioral Hospital, a newly constructed hospital offering a full continuum of specialized inpatient and day hospital addiction and psychiatric services. Hendricks Behavioral Hospital has formed a strategic partnership with Hendricks Regional Health, a premier Indianapolis health system, to meet the growing need for behavioral health services in Indiana.

"We are excited to be partnering with Hendricks Regional Health to bring these vital services to Indiana," said Richard Kresch, MD, President and CEO of US HealthVest. "Hendricks Behavioral Hospital will provide high quality and advanced behavioral healthcare at a critical time when suicides and substance abuse are increasing at alarming rates due to the pandemic."

Centrally located on the Hendricks Regional Health campus in Plainfield, Indiana, the hospital will provide evidence-based addiction and behavioral health treatment services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay. The new hospital will offer addiction services, including detoxification and co-occurring disorders programs. In addition, Hendricks Behavioral Hospital will offer a full range of psychiatric services including youth, adult, women's and geriatric programs. The hospital will be open 24/7 with a crisis center offering free assessments.

Built from the ground up, the 70,000 square foot modern hospital has open spaces with daylight and direct views of nature, enabling for a safe and therapeutic environment. Shared amenities include activity rooms, therapy spaces and a dining area, along with indoor and outdoor recreational activity spaces. Hendricks Behavioral Hospital has created over 200 high quality jobs with full benefits.

"The demand for behavioral health and addiction treatment services is at an unprecedented level across Indiana and the nation," said Kevin Speer, Hendricks Regional Health President & CEO. "Since I began my role eight years ago, helping to bring a solution to west central Indiana that would bridge this gap has been a priority. I want to express my deepest appreciation for everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring this project to life. This new hospital will make an immediate and positive impact within our community."

US HealthVest is an innovative developer of psychiatric hospitals with locations in the Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle and Indianapolis markets. US HealthVest's portfolio of hospitals are accredited by The Joint Commission and provide specialized psychiatric care to patients with a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services. For more information, please visit www.ushealthvest.com.

