US HealthVest's Ridgeview Institute-Monroe Marks Five Year Anniversary with Expansion

MONROE, Ga., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US HealthVest marked the five-year anniversary of Ridgeview Institute-Monroe by opening a new addition on the top floor with 23 psychiatric beds for adult programs. The hospital now operates 111 psychiatric beds with a full continuum of behavioral healthcare services.

Since opening in 2017, Ridgeview Institute-Monroe has treated over 15,000 patients in programs for specialized populations that include adolescent, adult, women's and dual diagnosis. Ridgeview Institute-Monroe uses Evidence-Based Treatment modalities to assist patients in achieving their treatment goals These consist of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Trauma-Focused Therapy, Illness Management and Recovery and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy.

"With the addition of these beds, we are able to expand access to our specialized programs," said Richard Kresch, President and CEO of US HealthVest. "Five years ago, we invested in the development of Ridgeview Institute-Monroe, which has grown into a premier behavioral hospital in Georgia."

The Ridgeview Institute system is a core part of US HealthVest's portfolio of behavioral hospitals with locations in Smyrna and Monroe. The Ridgeview Institute system provides behavioral health services to all patients, regardless of ability to pay. Comprehensive services include free 24/7 assessments, inpatient care and outpatient services.

About US HealthVest

US HealthVest has a portfolio of psychiatric hospitals located in the Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle and Indianapolis markets. US HealthVest's portfolio of hospitals are accredited by The Joint Commission and provide specialized psychiatric care to patients with a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services. For more information, please visit www.ushealthvest.com.

SOURCE US HealthVest