US Heart & Vascular Announces Partnership with Birmingham Heart Clinic, a leading Cardiovascular Practice in Alabama

The Birmingham Heart Clinic partnership represents USHV's 1st in the state.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Heart & Vascular ("USHV"), a national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices, has partnered with Birmingham Heart Clinic ("Birmingham Heart" or "BHC"), a 15-physician group focused on providing the full spectrum of cardiovascular care.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Birmingham Heart Clinic to the USHV family. BHC's culture of high-quality care and entrepreneurial innovation aligns exceptionally well with that of US Heart and Vascular" said Robbie Allen, Chief Executive Officer of USHV. "Alabama has generally been an underserved market, and this partnership will allow us to further our commitment of increasing patient access and improving outcomes as we deploy our value-based care strategy across the state."

"We are excited to partner with US Heart and Vascular, as it enhances our ability to remain a premier, independent cardiovascular practice providing the highest quality care. This collaboration will allow Birmingham Heart to expand its services and improve patient access throughout Alabama," said Robert Yoe, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist at BHC.

With a growing footprint of clinical partners and a strong management team, USHV is building the premier, physician-led destination for independent cardiovascular providers to improve patient care delivery and reduce costs to the healthcare system. USHV is actively seeking new partnerships with quality cardiovascular practices and entrepreneurial physicians across the country.

About USHV

Formed in 2021 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, US Heart & Vascular is a physician-led platform focused on enabling independent cardiologists to increase patient access, improve outcomes, and reduce costs to the healthcare system. USHV builds collaborative partnerships with the best cardiovascular specialists and provides them with the non-clinical resources they need to deliver optimal care to their patients and communities. USHV invests in infrastructure and a proprietary clinical model, creating scalable solutions that enable best in class care at an appropriate cost.

About Birmingham Heart Clinic

Birmingham Heart Clinic was established 25 years ago to provide quality, comprehensive cardiovascular care for its patients. The BHC team consists of 15 physicians recognized for their commitment to providing the latest in cutting edge technology in treating coronary, carotid, and peripheral disease. Birmingham Heart Clinic also specializes in minimally invasive procedures to repair aortic aneurysms and replace aortic valves.

