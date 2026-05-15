U.S. Heartland China Association applauds Trump-Xi Meeting

CHICAGO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Heartland China Association (USHCA) applauds the meetings between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week. This historic moment marks an important step toward stabilizing the world's most consequential bilateral relationship and expanding opportunities for American farmers and businesses across the U.S. Heartland.

USHCA particularly welcomes the continued support for expanded market access and purchase for American agricultural products. For growers and rural communities throughout the U.S. Heartland, the meetings represent a positive signal after a period of uncertainty and trade disruption that significantly impacted agricultural exports to China.

It is USHCA's sincere hope that this summit provides an important pathway toward strengthening agricultural cooperation, educational exchange, people-to-people engagement, and long-term economic stability. It is our belief that farmers, students, businesses, and communities in both nations benefit when our two countries engage cooperatively around agriculture.

SOURCE United States Heartland China Association