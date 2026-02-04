U.S. Hemp Roundtable Appoints Industry Leaders from Across the Hemp Supply Chain to Its Board

New officers strengthen leadership across agriculture, manufacturing, retail, legal and financial sectors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Hemp Roundtable today announced the election of seven new Board Officers, expanding the organization's leadership as Congress considers critical legislation to establish clear federal rules for hemp.

The new officers bring decades of experience across farming, consumer products, finance, law and regulated beverage and wellness industries:

Dennis Mistrioty, President – Dennis is the CEO and Owner of BATCH, a Wisconsin-based CBD brand known for quality and transparency.

– Dennis is the CEO and Owner of BATCH, a Wisconsin-based CBD brand known for quality and transparency. Thomas Winstanley, Executive Vice President – Thomas is the Executive Vice President of Edibles.com, leading launch, strategy and infrastructure development. He is based in Atlanta.

– Thomas is the Executive Vice President of Edibles.com, leading launch, strategy and infrastructure development. He is based in Atlanta. Jim Higdon, Vice President for Marketing and Outreach – Jim is co-founder and chief communications officer of Cornbread Hemp, a Kentucky-based company specializing in USDA-certified organic full-spectrum CBD products and low-dose THC beverages.

– Jim is co-founder and chief communications officer of Cornbread Hemp, a Kentucky-based company specializing in USDA-certified organic full-spectrum CBD products and low-dose THC beverages. David Moore, Vice President for External Relations – David currently works in senior government and regulatory affairs roles for Climbing Kites, a nationally distributed hemp-derived beverage company. Based in Iowa, he serves on the board of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

– David currently works in senior government and regulatory affairs roles for Climbing Kites, a nationally distributed hemp-derived beverage company. Based in Iowa, he serves on the board of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. Inga Selders, Vice President for Membership – Based in Kansas, Inga is the Policy Director at American Shaman, leading the company's lobbying and government relations efforts. She has served on the Executive Board of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable since 2024.

– Based in Kansas, Inga is the Policy Director at American Shaman, leading the company's lobbying and government relations efforts. She has served on the Executive Board of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable since 2024. Cameron Ruffin, Secretary – Located in Washington, D.C., Cameron is an associate at FBT Gibbons.

– Located in Washington, D.C., Cameron is an associate at FBT Gibbons. John Copeland, Treasurer – John is the Director at Blue & Co., LLC out of Lexington, Kentucky.

U.S. Hemp Roundtable members elect their Officers to help guide the organization's policy and advocacy priorities. The Roundtable includes over 100 members representing companies and organizations across the hemp supply chain.

"These new officers reflect the diversity and maturity of today's hemp marketplace," said Jonathan Miller, General Counsel of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. "Their collective expertise will help guide our efforts to secure responsible federal regulation that protects consumers, supports farmers and provides long-needed certainty for businesses operating in good faith."

The elections come at a pivotal moment for the industry, as lawmakers advance bipartisan proposals to delay disruptive changes to federal hemp provisions and to establish a comprehensive FDA regulatory framework for hemp-derived products.

By adding leaders from across the supply chain and professional services, the U.S. Hemp Roundtable aims to further strengthen its advocacy for science-based national standards that replace today's patchwork of inconsistent state laws.

"Clear rules of the road are essential for the long-term success of American hemp," Miller added. "These board officers will play a key role in advancing policies that keep the market safe, transparent and economically viable."

