U.S. Hispanic Business Council Survey Reveals Key Insights on 2024 Election Sentiment Among Small Business Owners

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) has released the findings of a comprehensive survey conducted among 2,600 of its members, providing critical insights into the sentiments and priorities of the American small business community ahead of the November election.

Key takeaways from the survey reveal a notable divide in political affiliation among respondents, who were 82% small business owners, 70% of whom were Hispanic. The survey found that 43% identified as Republican, 40% as Democrat, and 17% as Independent.

When asked about their voting intentions, if the election were held today, 58% of small business owners stated they would vote for former President Donald Trump, while 39% indicated support for Vice President Kamala Harris. The USHBC survey also highlighted the central issues driving voting decisions in this election cycle: economy, energy policy and immigration.

"Trump's lead among small business owners comes down to two things: economy and energy," said Javier Palomarez, CEO of the USHBC. "For small business owners, their business is their lifeline, a means to provide for their families. That's why economic issues take center stage. Despite a majority believing Harris better represents their community, 70% of small business owners believe Trump's policies are better for the economy. It would serve the Harris campaign well to come to the center on their economic and energy proposals."

Despite the fact that both candidates have promised not to ban fracking, the survey revealed growing concerns among small business owners about rising energy costs and their impact on daily operations. As rising energy prices act like an "invisible tax," 40% of small business owners supported increasing domestic energy production, and 56% backed expanding traditional energy exploration methods, such as fracking.

The survey data also highlighted areas where Vice President Harris's campaign resonates, such as democratic values and community representation. "Harris is clearly capitalizing on Trump's divisive rhetoric, but she continues to lag behind in addressing the specific needs of the small business community," said Palomarez. The results show that 55% of small business owners believe Harris better represents the interests of their community.

Additionally, 80% of small business owners are in favor of immigration reform, specifically pathways to citizenship and guest worker programs—views that sharply contrast with Trump's hardline stance on immigration, including plans for mass deportation.

Palomarez also underscored the importance of addressing underlying concerns about our institutions. "Our survey found that over half of small business owners view Trump as a threat to democracy, and 38% viewed Harris in the same way."

With less than 50 days until Election Day, Palomarez urged both campaigns to ramp up their outreach to Hispanic small business owners, noting that nearly a third of small business owners feel their voices have not been heard during this election cycle. "It's critical for both candidates to engage with traditionally unheard communities," he concluded. "Personally, I believe the American people deserve another debate."

