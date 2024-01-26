U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holocaust survivors speak with visitors to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for International Holocaust Remembrance Day. International Holocaust Remembrance Day was established by the United Nations in 2005 to commemorate the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and to promote Holocaust education. Learn more about International Holocaust Remembrance Day here. Learn more about the Holocaust here.
