US Home Furniture Market size to grow by USD 13.32 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by the improving residential construction market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home furniture market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 13.32 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast. The growth of the market is driven by the improving residential construction market

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Home Furniture Market 2023-2027

US Home Furniture Market– Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Improving residential construction market is notably driving the US home furniture market growth. The growth of the real estate industry in the US is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of households. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for home furniture in the US. The increasing immigrant population in the US is also fueling the rapid growth of the real estate industry.

Key trends - The surging demand for eco-friendly furniture is a key trend influencing the US home furniture market growth. Green furniture or eco-friendly furniture is expected to gain momentum in the coming years, with the rising demand for sustainable products. Awareness about the benefits of using eco-friendly or green furniture has increased.

Major challenges - The inherent threat from re-used furniture market may impede the US home furniture market growth. Many millennials prefer reused or refurbished furniture, especially those with low financial stability. Furniture is no longer considered a one-time investment, as it becomes outdated in a very short span of time with the introduction of newer styles at frequent intervals.

US Home Furniture Market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

US Home Furniture Market – Vendor Analysis

Some of the major home furniture market vendors in the US are:

Ashley home stores Ltd.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Crate and Barrel

Dorel Industries Inc.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding B.V.

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Penney OpCo LLC

Pier 1 Imports Online Inc.

Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Sauder Woodworking Co.

The home furniture market in the US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. The degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

americanfurn.net- The company offers upholstered furniture products such as stationary and motion sofas, sectionals, recliners, chairs complimentary accent tables.

ashleyfurniture.com- The company offers a Markenburg dining extension table which is designed to accommodate all guests comfortably.

bassettfurniture.com- The company offers Marge oak parsons chairs embedded with cushioned seats, thus mostly used for dining.

berkshirehathaway.com- The company offers a Mercury 3 drawer of length 76 inches which is used for placing television units.

US Home Furniture Market- Segmentation Assessment

The home furniture market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Living room furniture



Bedroom furniture



Storage furniture



Others

Distribution Channel

Brick and mortar



Online mode

Technavio's analysis of the home furniture market in us also includes:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the home furniture market growth in the US during the next five years

Precise estimation of the home furniture market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home furniture industry across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the home furniture market in the US

Home Furniture Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.7% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 13.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.68 Regional analysis US and North America Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Furniture Manufacturing Inc., Ashley home stores Ltd., Bassett Furniture Industries, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Crate and Barrel, Dorel Industries Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Pier 1 Imports Online Inc., Raymour and Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Sauder Woodworking Co., Sleep Number Corp., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

