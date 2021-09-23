U.S. Homeowners Sitting on Record Equity, Home Co-Investing Leader Unison Finds

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With U.S. home prices surging at the fastest pace in four decades, homeowners are sitting on a record $22.7 trillion of home equity, $2.7 trillion of that gained in the last year alone, according to a new study by Unison , the leader in home co-investments. While it may not be a shock to see that high-priced states like Hawaii and California top the list, some of the year-over-year winners may surprise you.

"We're seeing an unprecedented bifurcation of the market," Thomas Sponholtz, CEO and Chairman of Unison said. "With incredibly strong demand for homes and housing supply significantly below the historical average, many buyers are paying a premium above the listing price - if they're able to find homes at all. Meanwhile, homeowners are participating in one of the biggest wealth-building moments we've seen in residential real estate. The record levels of tappable equity they're accumulating give them a lot of options, whether they're eyeing retirement or renovation."

Home equity values vary significantly across the country. The highest median home equity values, in Hawaii, DC and California, are more than quadruple those of typical homes found in states such as Illinois, Ohio and Oklahoma1.

Reflecting a long run of home price appreciation, California claims five of the ten metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) with the most accumulated home equity out of the nation's largest MSAs: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara; San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley; Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim; San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad; and Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom.

Metropolitan Statistical Area Median Home Equity Value Median Home Value San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA $950,271 $1,327,615 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA $681,471 $1,045,503 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $475,135 $744,447 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA $403,711 $677,887 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA $337,919 $586,495 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH $316,927 $541,951 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA $284,671 $501,503 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA $270,847 $478,719 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO $266,239 $487,900 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA $258,815 $456,900 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX $244,479 $395,519 Salt Lake City, UT $233,087 $419,839 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA $227,199 $432,895 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV $208,383 $467,967 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA $199,423 $348,159 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ $188,671 $336,895 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV $188,671 $339,900 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI $184,831 $319,000 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL $180,223 $317,439 Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN $180,223 $312,319

As of July 2021, the San Jose metropolitan area, home of Silicon Valley, boasts a whopping $950,000 median home equity value and a median home value of $1.33 million. The San Francisco metropolitan area, known for its high-tech fanfare and being the second largest financial center in the U.S., enjoys a $681,000 median home equity value and a median home value of $1.05 million2.

Looking at year-over-year growth, as of July 2021, 49 of the 50 largest metros recorded an increase in median home equity values of over 10% from the previous year, with the exception of the Louisville/Jefferson County metro in Kentucky, which grew 9.7%. Homeowners across all these metros possess more home equity than ever before.

First among large metros, the Phoenix metro area experienced an unparalleled 28.7% year-over-year leap in median home equity, with a value increase of $42,000. Columbus, Cleveland, and Virginia Beach followed, all with increases in home equity of over 25%, though the value increases were smaller: approximately $24K, $17K, and $20K, respectively.

Equity Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 28.7% $42,112 Columbus, OH 26.9% $24,448 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 25.1% $17,216 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 25.0% $20,480 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN 24.4% $19,904 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 23.9% $52,224 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 23.5% $27,392 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 23.5% $27,072 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 23.5% $46,464 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 23.5% $23,424 Salt Lake City, UT 23.4% $44,160 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 23.0% $38,912 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 22.9% $15,936 Jacksonville, FL 22.5% $24,768 Kansas City, MO-KS 22.0% $20,864

Outside the largest metropolitan areas, the spectrum varies further in terms of home equity changes3. The California-Lexington Park metropolitan area in Maryland saw the highest home equity increase in the nation, jumping 58% from a year ago.

Equity California-Lexington Park, MD 58.1% $34,816 East Stroudsburg, PA 50.2% $37,264 Fayetteville, NC 47.1% $12,864 Idaho Falls, ID 43.7% $53,504 Pocatello, ID 41.4% $39,567 Jacksonville, NC 40.5% $15,360 Twin Falls, ID 40.2% $50,703 Boise City, ID 40.0% $78,592 Pueblo, CO 38.4% $37,844 Jackson, WY-ID 37.8% $289,792

While many metropolitan areas have seen increased home equity values over the past year, smaller metros have not all enjoyed the same frenzy. Jacksonville, IL has seen a 19.5% drop in median home equity, or a value decrease of $15,000.

