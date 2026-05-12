U.S. Homes Now Take 66 Days to Sell, Up From 57 Last Year

Among the 100 most populous U.S. metros, homes sell the slowest in Austin, Texas, at 110 days, and the fastest in San Jose, California, at 12 days.

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally, homes are on the market for a median of 66 days in 2026, nine days longer than last year's median of 57 days, according to a new report from Best Interest Financial and Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.

Home sales have slowed in most cities across the country. Only nine of the 100 most populous U.S. metros recorded faster home sales year over year:

Top 10 Fastest Selling Markets Top 10 Slowest Selling Markets

Jackson, MS (-10 days) Lakeland, FL (-5 days) McAllen, TX (-2 days) Palm Bay, FL (-2 days) Memphis, TN (-2 days) Allentown, PA (-2 days) Baton Rouge, LA (-1 day) Scranton, PA (-1 day) San Francisco, CA (-1 day)

Despite sales slowing this year, 34% of homes are still off the market within two weeks. With a median listing price of $458,710, about a quarter (23%) of U.S. homes sell above the asking price, compared to 17% that see price drops.

The five fastest-selling metros are:

San Jose, CA (12 days) San Francisco, CA (14 days) Rochester, NY (15 days) Lancaster, PA (17 days) Seattle, WA (26 days)

Meanwhile, the slowest-selling metros are:

Austin, TX (110 days) San Antonio, TX (109 days) Miami, FL (105 days) Honolulu, HI (100 days) Nashville, TN (97 days).

Raleigh, North Carolina, experienced the largest year-over-year slowdown, with homes sitting on the market for 80 days, 30 days longer than last year.

Despite a median list price above $1 million, San Francisco saw the highest share of sales above the asking price (62%), while North Port, Florida, had the most price drops (35%).

At the state level, homes sell the slowest in Montana, with a median of 121 days on the market, and the fastest in Massachusetts, at 39 days.

All seven New England metros among the 100 most populous U.S. cities sell faster than the national average, with an average of 46 days on market and 2.6 months of housing supply.

Read the full report at: https://bestinterest.com/research/how-long-does-it-take-to-sell-a-house/

About Best Interest Financial

At Best Interest Financial, borrowers come first, with personalized guidance and tailored mortgage options. Since 2024, hundreds of families have trusted Best Interest Financial to achieve their dream of homeownership. Now an affiliate of Clever Real Estate, a free agent-matching service that's saved consumers over $230 million on Realtor fees since 2017, Best Interest shares a mission to connect people with the best solutions for every step of their real estate journey.

About Clever Real Estate

Clever Real Estate's content reaches over 10 million readers annually, and its nationwide agent matching service has a 5.0-star Trustpilot rating across 4,000+ customer reviews. Since launching in 2017, Clever has reached over $15.7 billion in real estate sold, matched over 220,000 customers with realtors, and saved consumers over $230 million on commission fees. Clever's network spans over 13,000 agents across all 50 states.

CONTACT:

Nicole Lehman

Clever Real Estate

[email protected]

724-719-0406

SOURCE Best Interest Financial