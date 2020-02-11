US Hospital Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecasts for Major Tumor Markers: Supplier Shares by Test, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Instrumentation Review
US Hospital Cancer Diagnostics Market Forecasts for Major Tumor Markers: Supplier Shares by Test, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Instrumentation Review
This new report contains 567 pages, 50 tables, and presents a comprehensive analysis of the US hospital cancer diagnostics market, including:
-Major issues pertaining to the US laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next 5 years.
-Mortality statistics and scientific views on the etiology of major types of cancer, e.g., lung, colorectal, breast, prostatic, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, gastrointestinal, bladder, liver, ovarian, testicular, oral, skin and others.
-Test volume and sales forecasts for 40 cancer diagnostic procedures performed in US hospitals.
-Current instrumentation technologies and feature comparison of leading analyzers.
-Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.
-Emerging diagnostic technologies and their potential market applications.
-Product development opportunities.
-Profiles of current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.
-Business opportunities and strategic recommendations for suppliers.Contains 567 pages and 50 tables
Companies Profiled
Competitive Assessments
- Abbott
- Affymetrix
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- Becton Dickinson
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- Cepheid
- Diamedix
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Elitech Group
- Enzo Biochem
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- GSK Biologicals
- Hologic
- Leica Biosystems
- Lonza
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Scienion
- Sequenom
- SeraCare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Takara Bio
- Thermo Fisher
- Wako
