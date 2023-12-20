U.S. Hospital Facilities Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Market Projected to Surpass $2540 Billion by 2030 with Focus on Patient Service and Technology Integration

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Dec, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Hospital Facilities Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Patient Service, Facility Type (Private Hospitals, Public/Community Hospitals), Bed Size, Service Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. hospital facilities market size is anticipated to reach USD 2540.4 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to the report. Technological advancements, such as telehealth, mobile apps, artificial intelligence, and wearable devices, are boosting market growth. Furthermore, the demand and supply gap in the U.S. healthcare system is increasing rapidly. This can mainly be attributed to the growing number of patients and the limited resources available to provide necessary care.

Lifestyle changes and an increase in the number of sedentary jobs are transforming the disease profile of the U.S. population. Noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases are increasing in prevalence. For instance, according to a CDC report, diabetes prevalence had risen to an estimated 37.3 million patients in 2022. Lifestyle diseases due to poor dietary habits, lack of exercise, and smoking, irrespective of gender, age, & heredity, lead to several health problems, such as low body oxygen levels & breathing difficulties. Chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the U.S. healthcare system. Healthcare facilities across the U.S. were facing both financial and organizational difficulties. One of the major steps taken by the hospitals at the start of the pandemic was to delay elective procedures, which culminated in monumental monetary losses for the hospitals. According to AHA COVID-19 Financial Impact Report Estimates, due to canceled services during the pandemic, non-federal hospitals lost around USD 161.4 billion in income during the four months from March 2020 to June 2020. Furthermore, the decline in visits was mostly attributed to the cancellation of elective treatments, which resulted in a revenue loss of millions of dollars. According to CovidSurg, 28.4 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the first 3 months of disruption caused by the pandemic. The aforementioned factors negatively impacted the market.

U.S. Hospital Facilities Market Report Highlights

  • The cardiovascular segment dominated the market, accounting for a share of around 20% in 2022. The segment is further expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.
  • The public/community hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of over 52% in 2022. Community hospitals hold the highest number of patient beds and offer a wide variety of care areas through different services.
  • The outpatient services segment dominated the market with a share of around 51% in 2022 and is additionally poised to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period.
  • Based on bed size, the market is segmented into 0-99, 100-199, 200-299, and 300-more. The 0-99 segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 53.2%. This segment comprises small hospitals that primarily serve rural or remote areas with low population density.

Companies Profiled:

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cedars-Sinai
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • UCSF Health
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Patient Service & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Key Takeaways
4.2. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Patient Service Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Inpatient Services
4.4. Outpatient Services

Chapter 5. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Facility Type & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Key Takeaways
5.2. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Facility Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Public/Community Hospitals
5.4. State Owned & Federal Hospitals
5.5. Private Hospitals

Chapter 6. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Service Type & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Key Takeaways
6.2. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Service Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Acute Care
6.4. Cardiovascular
6.5. Cancer Care
6.6. Neurorehabilitation & Psychiatry Services
6.7. Pathology Lab, Diagnostics, And Imaging
6.8. Obstetrics & Gynecology

Chapter 7. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Bed Size Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Definitions
7.2. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Segment Dashboard
7.3. U.S. Hospital Facilities Market: Bed Size Movement & Market Share Analysis
7.4. 0-99
7.5. 100-199
7.6. 200-299
7.7. 300-more

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iu8s47

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Super High Frequency Communication Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Market Poised for Significant Growth with Promising CAGR of 16.5% by 2030

Global Super High Frequency Communication Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Market Poised for Significant Growth with Promising CAGR of 16.5% by 2030

The "Global Super High Frequency Communication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology Type (5G sub-6 GHz, 5G mm Wave), Frequency...
Global Amino Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Market to Surpass USD 48.30 Billion by 2030 with Prominent Growth in Dietary Supplements Sector

Global Amino Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Market to Surpass USD 48.30 Billion by 2030 with Prominent Growth in Dietary Supplements Sector

The "Global Amino Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Essential, Non-essential), Source (Plant-based, Animal-based), Grade...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.