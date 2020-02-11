NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

US Hospital Tumor Marker Forecasts for Major Tests: Supplier Shares by Test, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Instrumentation Review



This new report contains 567 pages, 50 tables, and presents a comprehensive analysis of the US hospital tumor market testing market, including:

-Major issues pertaining to the US laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next 5 years.

-Mortality statistics and scientific views on the etiology of major types of cancer, e.g., lung, colorectal, breast, prostatic, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, gastrointestinal, bladder, liver, ovarian, testicular, oral, skin and others.

-Test volume and sales forecasts for 40 tumor markers performed in US hospitals.

-Current instrumentation technologies and feature comparison of leading analyzers.

-Sales and market shares of leading suppliers.

-Emerging diagnostic technologies and their potential market applications.

-Product development opportunities.

-Profiles of current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in RandD, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.

-Business opportunities and strategic recommendations for suppliers.Contains 567 pages and 50 tables



Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments

- Abbott

- Affymetrix

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Cepheid

- Diamedix

- DiaSorin

- Eiken Chemical

- Elitech Group

- Enzo Biochem

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- GSK Biologicals

- Hologic

- Leica Biosystems

- Lonza

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- PerkinElmer

- Qiagen

- Roche

- Scienion

- Sequenom

- SeraCare

- Siemens Healthineers

- Takara Bio

- Thermo Fisher

- Wako



