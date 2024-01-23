U.S. House of Representatives Recognizes the Contributions of CRNAs

News provided by

American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

23 Jan, 2024, 16:15 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --(AANA) – In honor of National CRNA Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), U.S. Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Dave Joyce (R-OH) again introduced a bipartisan House Resolution on the House floor, "Recognizing the roles and the contributions of America's Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists" (CRNAs) and their critical role in providing quality healthcare to the public and our nation's armed forces, for more than 150 years.

National CRNA Week is an opportunity for the healthcare community and the greater public alike to reflect on the vital work and unique expertise of CRNAs and future CRNAs—residents enrolled in nurse anesthesiology programs--while recognizing the power and resilience of the profession.

This year's theme "Trusted Anesthesia Experts," acknowledges the rich history of CRNAs as part of the nation's most trusted professions according to Gallup. Nurses have topped Gallup's Honesty and Ethics list for 20 consecutive years and the CRNA profession is ranked in the top 25 of the 2024 U.S. News & World Report's Best Jobs report. National studies confirm that CRNAs are integral to high-value anesthesia care delivery where quality and safety are emphasized. Nurse anesthesiologists' skill and accuracy ensure that patients undergo surgery safely, comfortably, and without unnecessary pain.

"Today, nearly 61,000 CRNAs deliver anesthesia to millions of patients, in traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms, critical access hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, pain management facilities, and in our nation's military service," said AANA President Dru Riddle, PhD, DNP, CRNA, FAAN. "We are appreciative of the recognition the House of Representatives' resolution brings to the profession and for all CRNAs who work tirelessly to provide the highest levels of patient safety in anesthesia care for our communities."

The congressional resolution also highlighted the role CRNAs play in rural healthcare, where they are often the only anesthesia provider at a facility. "…CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America, enabling health care facilities in these medically underserved areas to offer obstetrical, surgical, trauma stabilization, and pain management services for millions of underserved and at-risk people."

"We are proud of the role all nurses and CRNAs play in keeping and maintaining that trust with our patients and whether they are in our rural or underserved areas, our urban hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers, patients remain our top priority," said Riddle. "As members of one of America's most trusted professions, CRNAs have always served on the front lines of patient care from the beginning, and we continue to answer the call to help keep patients healthy and safe." 

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology

