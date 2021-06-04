US Housing Consultants Welcomes Julie Runyan as New Vice President of Compliance

CONCORD, N.H., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US Housing Consultants is proud to announce that Julie Runyan has joined the Company as its new Vice President of Compliance. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading a team of U.S.-based, experienced, affordable housing compliance consultants. Julie will lead the compliance team to expand its LIHTC, USDA, HOME, and HUD file review and approval services to include reporting options and integrated training features. She will also help expand other compliance services, from TRACS and HAP submissions, EIV, and on-site assistance for owners and management agents.

Julie joins US Housing Consultants from RealPage Compliance, where she was Senior Reporting Advocate and oversaw their compliance reporting services, and led a team of 41 people. Prior to moving into compliance consulting services, she worked as a regional manager in Indiana, gaining valuable real-life experience.

"Julie brings the right blend of experience, creativity, and optimism to lead our team of consultants," said Scott Precourt, founder of US Housing Consultants. "She has great experience working with the compliance demands of different states and programs, as well as working with unique requirements of property management companies of all sizes. We are excited by what she will bring to the position, both for our clients and employees."

About US Housing Consultants

US Housing Consultants is a national, affordable housing consulting and training company, providing services for owners, investors, and managers of affordable housing. The Company offers consulting services for property owners and managers with Pre-REAC Inspections, Compliance File Reviews, Capital Needs Assessment, Due Diligence, training on REAC, HUD, Fair Housing, and Tax Credit compliance.

