US Hydration Bottle Market 2018-2023 - Key Players are Contigo, Yeti Holding, Camelbak, Bubba, and Pacific Market

The US hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2023.

The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydration bottle industry include increasing adoption of smart bottles with integrated hydration calculator, increasing use of glass and stainless steel bottles to reduce plastic waste, and increasing demand for vacuum insulated double walled water bottles.



Some of the US hydration bottles companies profiled in this report include Contigo (Newell Brands Inc.), Yeti Holding Inc., Camelbak, Bubba (Newell Brands Inc.), and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the plastic type hydration bottle will show above average growth during the forecast period.



By product type, regular and insulated types hydration bottle is used in US market. The insulated water bottle is expected to remain the fastest growing segment in the forecast period due to increasing consumer interest in sports and outdoor activities.



By sales channel, the US hydration bottle market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the online segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: US Hydration Bottle Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: US Hydration Bottle Market by Material

3.4: US Hydration Bottle Market by Usage Type

3.5: US Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel



4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Market Share Analysis

4.3: Operational Integration

4.4: Geographical Reach

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in the US Hydration Bottle Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis



6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

6.1: Newell Brands Inc.

6.2: Yeti Holding Inc.

6.3: Camelbak

6.4: Hydro Flask

6.5: Pacific Market International

6.6: S'well

6.7: Tupperware Brands Corporation

6.8: Klean Kanteen

6.9: Thermos LLC

6.10: Cascade Designs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tgdhh5/us_hydration?w=5

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-hydration-bottle-market-2018-2023---key-players-are-contigo-yeti-holding-camelbak-bubba-and-pacific-market-300634435.html

