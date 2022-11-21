US Hydration Bottle Market Trends and Forecast The US hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in US hydration bottle market to 2027 by material type (plastics, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), and sales channel (online and offline)







US Hydration Bottle Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the US hydration bottle market looks good with opportunities in various outdoor activities, such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The US hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2027, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities and promotional strategies by manufacturers, such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf for major retail brands.



Emerging Trends in US Hydration Bottle Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include increasing adoption of smart bottles with integrated hydration calculator, increasing use of glass and stainless steel bottles to reduce plastic waste, and increasing demand for vacuum insulated double walled water bottles.

US Hydration Bottle Market by Segment



In this market, insulated is the largest product type market, whereas online sales channel is largest in sales channel. Growth in various segment of the US hydration bottle market are given below:



The study includes trends and forecast for the global US hydration bottle market by material type, product type, and sales channel, as follows:



US Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Plastics

â€¢ Stainless Steel

â€¢ Glass

â€¢ Others



US Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Regular

â€¢ Insulated



US Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel [Value ($ Million) from 2016 to 2027]:

â€¢ Online

â€¢ Offline

List of US Hydration Bottle Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, US hydration bottle companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the US hydration bottle companies profiled in this report include-

â€¢ Contigo (Newell Brands Inc.)

â€¢ Yeti Holdings Inc.

â€¢ Camelbak

â€¢ Bubba (Newell Brands Inc.)

â€¢ Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin)

US Hydration Bottle Market Insights

â€¢ In this market, plastics, stainless steel, and glass are the major materials used to make hydration bottles. On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that plastic hydration bottles will show above average growth during the forecast period.

â€¢ By product type, regular and insulated type hydration bottles are used in the US market. The insulated water bottle segment is expected to remain the fastest growing product type segment in the forecast period due to increasing consumer interest in sports and outdoor activities.

â€¢ By sales channel, the US hydration bottle market is segmented into offline and online. On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the online segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Features of US Hydration Bottle Market

â€¢ Market size estimates: US hydration bottle market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

â€¢ Trend and forecast analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by segment.

â€¢ Segment analysis: US hydration bottle market size by material type, sales channel, and product type

â€¢ Regional analysis: US hydration bottle market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material types, sales channels, and product types for US hydration bottles.

â€¢ Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for US hydration bottle market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the US hydration bottle market size?

Answer: The US hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $2.9 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for US hydration bottle market?

Answer: The US hydration bottle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the US hydration bottle market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities and promotional strategies by manufacturers, such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf for major retail brands.

Q4. What are the major product types for the US hydration bottle market?

Answer: Regular and insulated type hydration bottles are the major product types of US hydration bottles.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in US hydration bottle market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of smart bottles with integrated hydration calculator, increasing use of glass and stainless steel bottles to reduce plastic waste, and increasing demand for vacuum insulated double walled water bottles.

Q6. Who are the key US hydration bottle companies?



Answer: Some of the key US hydration bottle companies are as follows:

Q7. Which will be the fastest growing US hydration bottle market segment in the forecast period?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the insulated water bottle segment will remain the fastest growing product type segment in the forecast period due to increasing consumer interest in sports and outdoor activities.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% customization without any additional cost.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the US hydration bottle market by material type (plastics, stainless steel, glass, and others), product type (regular and insulated), and sales channel (online and offline)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.4. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.5. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.6. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.7. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.8. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being initiated by key companies for business growth?

Q.9. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.10. What M&A activity did occur in the last 5 years?



