US Hyperscale market is expected to grow in the next few years at a CAGR of ∼ 10% as a result of the development of more complex services and increased compute/storage demand: Ken Research

The increased demand would necessitate data centers finding a method to fit more computer capability into fewer locations

IT and Telecom sector to remain the major end user for HSDCs in USA by 2027F due to rapidly growing internet use and connectivity.

More than 300 hyper scale data centres were being operated in 2022 in USA.

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing requirement of power density: The rack density in the most used hyper scale data centers has increased significantly over the past three years. Therefore, there are major gaps for power supply which will be fulfilled by Hyper scale data centers in the future.

Submarine cable projects along the East Coast: Hyperscale users experience huge traffic so they have invested largely in subsea cables, which connects data centers across continents, especially along the East Coast. This helps in avoiding huge traffic and lessens dependency on the nearest data center.

The roll out of 5G: A cellular network with significantly greater bandwidth compared to predecessors, will provide the infrastructure required for smart cities, advanced health services, sophisticated national security systems, drone delivery systems and autonomous vehicles. This foster data transfer from data centre to the clients.

Soaring Establishment Costs: Rising demand is causing capacity problems, challenges with land availability, and electric power supply delays. Because of the historically large volume of releasing activities, market absorption in the United States reached 1,087 MW in H1 2022, accounting for more than 95% of total demand in 2021.

Data Privacy Laws: State wise data privacy laws need to be followed by data centers that are built in the USA. The CCPA, modelled after the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is aimed at protecting California residents' consumer rights, ensuring stronger privacy, and increased transparency.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "USA Hyperscale Data Center Market Outlook to 2027F – Driven by the growing adoption of remote work and surging demand of cloud computing solutions" by Ken Research observed that Hyperscale Data Centers market is an emergent market in USA at a growing stage even during the pandemic as well. The rising of digitization and quality telecommunication services, along with the reducing Setup Cost, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The USA Hyperscale Data Centers Market is expected to see high growth rate over the forecasted period 2023-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:

USA Hyperscale Data Center Market (Revenue, Number of Data Centers)

By Solutions Provided (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027

Storage

Cooling

Network

Support and Maintenance

Interconnection

Others such as IT Equipment's, supporting infrastructure and more

By Region (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027

Northern Virginia

Dallas

Silicon Valley

Chicago

Phoenix

NYC - NJ

Atlanta

Hillsboro

Austin

Washington

Seattle

Houston

Others such as Columbus and more

By End Users (by Revenue), 2022 & 2027

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Entertainment & Media

Government and Defense

Retail & E-Commerce

Others such as Education, Airports and more

Key Target Audience

Data Centers Service Providers

Telecom Companies

Governments

Cloud Providers

Information Technology Companies

Telecommunication Service Providers

Enterprises

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023-2027F

Companies Covered:

Equinix

Digital Reality

CyrusOne

QTS

Switch

Iron Mountain

Cyxtera

NIT

Coresite

Flexential

Databank and more

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

USA Hyperscale Data Centers Overview

Hyperscale Data Centers Overview Internet Penetration in USA

Cross Comparison of Data Center Market in USA with Other Countries

Ecosystem of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in USA

Business Cycle of Hyperscale Data Center Market in USA

Construction of Hyperscale Data Centre

Features of Hyperscale Data Center Facilities

Data Center Trends Driving Digital Transformation

Market Segmentation of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in USA

Porter Five Forces Analysis: USA Hyperscale Data Center Market

Hyperscale Data Center Market Growth Drivers of USA Hyperscale Data Center Market

Hyperscale Data Center Market Mergers, Acquisitions and Key Investments in USA Hyperscale Data Center Market

Issues and Challenges in USA Hyperscale Data Center Market

Demand Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Future Market Size of Hyperscale Data Center Industry in USA

Future Market Segmentation

Analyst Recommendations

USA Hyperscale Data Center Market

