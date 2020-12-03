US Ignite Begins Deployment of Dedicated CBRS Network for IoT Research at Fort Carson

New 4G/5G network will support smart transportation testbed; offer opportunities for expansion into Colorado Springs Tweet this

"Building smart bases and smart communities requires advanced network infrastructure. This network is foundational for the early IoT use cases we're testing at Fort Carson, but it's also an asset for future research and development efforts targeted at improving public safety, services, and quality of life," said Scott Turnbull, Director of Technology for US Ignite. "We're very lucky to partner with Tilson, JMA, and Federated Wireless for deployment, and look forward to the connectivity and new capabilities this network will enable."

About the Network:

The Fort Carson research network will support 4G and 5G traffic over the CBRS band. This includes:

At least 250 Megabits per second (Mbps) throughput

Support for over 1,000 simultaneous device connections

5G and 4G powered by JMA's software-based, ORAN-compliant XRAN solution

CBRS access supported by the Federated Wireless Spectrum Controller

"We're thrilled to partner with US Ignite, JMA Wireless, and Federated Wireless to bring cutting edge 5G to Fort Carson," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "This is where the rubber meets the road in our efforts to innovate in 5G, autonomous transportation, and smart cities. We all expect to learn a great deal through this pilot that we can apply on bigger projects to come."

"JMA is honored to be part of the team working with ERDC to deploy the most advanced dedicated wireless network available," said John Mezzalingua, CEO of JMA. "Designed, developed, and manufactured in the United States, XRAN is the first and only carrier-grade software RAN solution in the world. Fully virtualized, XRAN not only provides the performance, flexibility, and security to meet Fort Carson's current IoT needs, but it can also easily expand to support future smart city applications with Colorado Springs and the University of Colorado Boulder."

"It's exciting to be part of this cutting-edge team coming together to create a reality-based vision for the future of smart transportation and smart communities," said Iyad Tarazi, President and CEO at Federated Wireless. "We are grateful for the opportunity, and proud to show what can be done when experts in their fields combine to apply the latest advancements in communication technology to deliver automation and efficiency for mission-critical applications. I personally find it satisfying that the DoD had the vision to share their midband spectrum through the dynamic CBRS framework, and they are now able to take advantage of the spectrum for their own private use."

About US Ignite

US Ignite is a high-tech nonprofit with a mission to accelerate the smart community movement. We work to guide communities into the connected future, create a path for private sector growth, and advance technology research that's at the heart of smarter development. For more information, visit www.us-ignite.org.

About Tilson

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 550 employees in 23 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country. For more information, visit https://tilsontech.com/.

About JMA Wireless

Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless (JMA) is an American company accelerating revolutionary changes in mobile connectivity with cutting-edge products that enable faster, more reliable, and more secure networks for consumers and businesses. JMA delivers software-driven, carrier-grade solutions designed specifically for in-building and outdoor use, offering superior performance, coverage, and stability for the most advanced and highly dense networks worldwide. JMA is the only company that designs, codes, and manufactures 5G solutions in the United States. For more information, visit jmawireless.com.

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless has long led the industry in development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities. The company's partner ecosystem includes more than 40 device manufacturers and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration to advance development and proliferation of CBRS services. Federated Wireless' customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to Private 4G/5G and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

