US Ignite Secures $3.8M ERDC Contract to Support the Installation of a Smart Sensor Network and Develop a Digital Dashboard for Fort Benning

"This funding will... strengthen national security and improve quality of life for soldiers" -Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) Tweet this

The Fort Benning Smart Base Program will create high-tech jobs and attract commercial investments to Columbus, Georgia. The Program will also generate a set of cutting-edge tools and best practices that can be shared with the Department of Defense (DoD), smart bases, and smart cities across the U.S.

"This funding will support upgrades at Fort Benning to strengthen national security and improve quality of life for soldiers based in Georgia," Senator Jon Ossoff (D- GA) said.

US Ignite will collaborate with a team of commercial and government partners to support development of a real-time 'Smart Installation and Community Dashboard' that integrates information from multiple sources across the base and surrounding areas. This dashboard will provide a model for a common operating picture and offer decision makers clear insights for managing staff and services on the installation while reducing base operation costs.

"We are pleased Army ERDC selected Fort Benning and our regional community partners to receive and test the Smart Installation and Community Dashboard," said Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Donahoe, commanding general, Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning. "This project is a clear signal to Soldiers, families, civilians and surrounding communities that Fort Benning continues to be an integral part of the Army's Installation Strategy."

"The Army requires the ability to develop a community-wide operating picture with real-time data analytics to provide faster awareness and decision options. The Fort Benning example will provide a framework that can be scalable to other DoD installations," said Natalie Myers, Program Manager USACE-ERDC-Construction Engineering Research Laboratory.

The Fort Benning Smart Base Program will begin with the deployment of a sensor network using 4G and 5G wireless connectivity. US Ignite will work with ERDC, Fort Benning, and other DoD stakeholders to develop multiple use cases for the network, while also testing and evaluating the technologies deployed. During the second phase of the contract, US Ignite will explore smart base applications focused on transportation, energy, public safety, and other priorities set by Fort Benning. The real-time information and data generated by the projects will be captured and visualized through the Smart Installation and Community Dashboard.

Among the organization's previous projects, US Ignite recently completed the development of the Fort Carson Smart Transportation Testbed in Colorado. "Smart Installation projects like this help make great strides for the smart community movement. While this effort will make Fort Benning more efficient and safer, it also will generate sustainable jobs and spark innovation," said Nick Maynard, US Ignite's CEO.

For more information, visit the Smart Bases program page on the US Ignite website.

About US Ignite:

US Ignite collaborates with smart communities and research testbeds to drive high-impact solutions to their toughest challenges. Operating like a high-tech startup, our organization delivers timely results by applying technical expertise, stakeholder engagement, and targeted tools. US Ignite works tirelessly to ensure our programs are effective and reach the communities that need them the most. For more information go to us-ignite.org.

Media Contact:

Jessica Sheaves

[email protected]

SOURCE US Ignite