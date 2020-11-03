U.S. Immigration Fund's 29th and 5th EB-5 project receives I-526 approval from USCIS.

"Receiving our first I-526 approval for an investor and his or her family in 29 th and 5 th , in addition to the project I-924 approval received earlier this year, is evidentiary that USCIS deems the project approved and we would expect the continued issuance of approvals for the balance of our investors and their families in the weeks and months to come, subject only to individual circumstances" said Nicholas A. Mastroianni III, president of USIF.

The project will consist of a 53-story high rise with more than 600,000 square feet of Class A+ office space. Backed by HFZ, and designed by Bjark Ingels, the strong focus on wellness and sustainability in the workplace, the building consists of LEED certified design and amenities that will promote employee connectivity and wellness.

The project is located at W 29th St., in the heart of Manhattan. NoMad is one of the strongest business market hubs in New York City, and 29th and 5th is predicted to meet the demand for A+ office space in the area. With the project's strong team and the focus on the surrounding business communities, the 29th and 5th project is anticipated to be a pinnacle in the downtown office market.

About U.S. Immigration Fund

U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF) is America's leading EB-5 Regional Center operator with world-renowned investment opportunities from New York City to California and 6,000 clients from across the globe. With approved Regional Centers located in the world's most thriving markets, USIF provides worthwhile opportunities for foreign investors and their families to obtain permanent U.S. residency through the EB-5 Program. Each year, the U.S. government allocates 10,000 visas for foreigners who invest through the Program. These initiatives enjoy full government support as they stimulate the economy, generate at least ten jobs per investment, and promote community development while providing access to green cards for foreign investors and their families.

