U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 231.68 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. in-vitro fertilization market report.

The U.S. in-vitro fertilization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.45% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

With the high acceptance of IVF, the demand for innovative devices such as time-lapse, incubators, catheters, media, and other associated IVF devices is increasing in the US. Fertility clinics are just the latest in the long list of medical practices that have caught the attention of private equity and venture capital firms. Sensing a lucrative market, private equity firms are pouring money into building national chains of fertility clinics. The entry of private equity and venture capitalists is transforming the overall fertility services industry. The consumables segment is likely to witness the highest incremental growth of around USD 31 million in the US IVF devices market compared to media and equipment product segments. Availability of advanced freezing/cryostorage techniques is encouraging men and women to store their eggs & sperms at a younger age and to preserve them for future use. As a result, the frozen non-donor segment is likely to grow with the highest absolute growth of 41% during the forecast period. Fertility clinics are set to experience the highest absolute growth of 43% during the forecast period as couples experiencing infertility problems are increasingly preferring them over other healthcare facilities. Vendors should rely on strategic collaborations with end-users offering IVF procedures to market their new products and establish a long-term association with their customers.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, and donor type.

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 8 other vendors

U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market – Segmentation

End-users majorly use various consumables and related accessories to maintain sterility and perform various stages of in-vitro fertilization procedures. The US in-vitro fertilization devices market by consumables is expected to reach USD 101.96 million by 2026.

by 2026. IVF procedures are witnessing an improved overall success rate due to the higher availability of a broad range of culture media. The commercial media manufactured by the key players in the U.S. in-vitro fertilization market are focused on developing media containing various components, including nutrients, vitamins, and growth factors.

The fertility clinics captured the maximum market share due to the high success rates of fertility treatments and increased awareness of IVF procedures. The Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago had the highest success rates in patients aged between 38 – 40 and the live birth rate per transfer 74.2%.

U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Products

Consumables

Media

Equipment

U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by End-Users

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market by Donor Type

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor

U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market – Dynamics

Technological advances and innovations in IVF are mostly being focused on by fertility clinics and fertility treatment centers to improve treatment outcomes of IVF. Since the birth of the first IVF baby, Louise Brown, in 1978, many technological advances have been evolving in IVF treatment procedures. The IVF devices market witnessed the entry of many advanced devices used in the treatment of infertility. Some notable developments in IVF technologies assure parents of the health of their baby, especially in conditions when one of their family members has genetic diseases. Modern technologies can check all chromosomes and detect deviations at the stage of the embryo. In addition, technologies developed can delay childbirth using modern methods of cryopreservation that allow the delay of parenthood because of social reasons and medical reasons. Some modern IVF technologies are assisted hatching, Cult-Active, EmbryoGen, Embryo glue, and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. Assisted hatching is the process of improving the chances of pregnancy, which is carried out by embryologists before transferring the embryo into the uterus, opens the embryo shell helping it hatch.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Financial Assistance Programs & Employer Benefits for Infertility Treatment

Private Equity/Venture Capital Funding in IVF Clinics

Technological Advances & Innovations in IVF

Increasing Prevalence of Infertility

Major Vendors

The Cooper Companies

Cook Medical

Vitrolife

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Merck Group

Hamilton Thorne

Other Prominent Vendors

CARL ZEISS

Kitazato USA

Rocket Medical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thomas Medical

Nidacon

Esco Lifesciences

GYNEMED

