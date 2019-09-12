US-India Leaders Summit to Address Challenges and Solutions Impacting Healthcare, Trade and Security

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Leaders Summit (ILS), a US-based think tank, will host the inaugural US-India Leaders Summit at The National Press Club in Washington, DC on September 18, 2019, to advance policies addressing healthcare, trade and security. Speakers include Dr. Christiane Hamacher, CEO of Biocon Biologics, a global biopharmaceutical company, Congressmen Michael Bost, Michael Guest and Mike Kelly, Natasha Srdoc and Joel Anand Samy, co-founders of ILS, Ambassador Amit Kumar, Embassy of India, Stephen Renna, chief banking officer, EXIM, and other leaders. Leaders from India, the US and groups representing 80,000 Indian American physicians will be in attendance.

"The timely discussions at the US-India Leaders Summit will advance principled ideas," said Natasha Srdoc, co-founder of ILS.

"I am delighted to be a part of the US-India Leaders Summit, a forum that can unleash the innovation-led synergy between India and the US," said Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biocon Biologics. "I am confident that this Summit will strengthen the strategic economic and healthcare partnerships between the two nations. Access and affordability are the two pivotal points around which health economics revolves. The world, including the US, needs innovative and affordable solutions to deliver on the promise of a fundamental 'Right to Healthcare.' Biocon Biologics can be an enabling partner for the US to address the grave threat of spiraling healthcare costs for chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes by expanding access to high quality, yet affordable, biosimilars. We have enabled patients across many countries to effectively manage their diabetes at a fraction of the price they pay for originator drugs. As one of the leading insulins players in the world, Biocon is keen to address the unmet patient needs of people with diabetes in the US as well."

"This event highlights solutions in healthcare and trade through synergies between American and Indian entities and engaged stakeholders," said Joel Anand Samy, co-founder, ILS.

Visit: https://ileaderssummit.org/event/the-inaugural-us-india-leaders-summit-washington-dc/

International Leaders Summit presents principled public policies and pro-growth solutions based on the rule of law. ILS leads a coalition of principled leaders to advance economic and healthcare reforms, expand trade and secure peace through strength.

