U.S. Industrial Boiler Market worth $1.9 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Coal based U.S. industrial boiler industry is anticipated to grow on account of increasing need for integration of higher energy output products in compliance with higher requirements of process steam by industrial establishments. Co-generation can be integrated through coal based industrial boilers with other fuels like gas, pellets, aiming to cover peak power demand in the industrial premises, which in turn is complimenting its deployment. One-time installation, operational flexibility, multi-flexibility pressure availability and smooth start up procedure are few of the key characteristics of industrial boilers units, which will provide positive momentum to the business trajectory.

U.S. industrial boiler market from 100-250 MMBtu/hr segment is expected to grow on account of technological advanced models along with refurbishing of conventional systems. Higher thermal efficiency and greater flow rates will encourage the adoption of 100-250 MMBtu/hr capacity system over other alternatives. Further, demand side management to reduce the electricity bill charges and significant reduction in operation costs with the deployment of such units will drive the product adoption over the forecast period.

Some major takeaways of U.S. Industrial boiler market report include:

Retrofitting of existing boilers with energy efficient ones across industrial establishments along with efforts to reduce monthly operation expenses will propel the business demand.

Increasing emission norms across different states to reduce the carbon footprint, technological advancements of new units across the boiler segment will thrive the product demand.

Cold climatic conditions in several states of Northwest, Atlantic states will boost the installation of reliable heat solutions.

Key players operating in U.S. industrial boiler industry include Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Fulton Boiler Works, Inc., Hurst Boiler and Welding Co., Inc., Cleaver-Brooks, Clayton Industries, General Electric, Rentech Boilers, Victory Energy Operations, LLC., Miura America Co., Ltd., PARKER BOILER etc.

Rapid expansion of pulp & paper industry along with governmental promotion toward establishment of large-scale utilization of vegetation across the states have estimated a considerable growth across the U.S. industrial boiler market. The growing population and ongoing technological advancements for operating and safety standards have provided consistent demand for these boiler units in the business scenario.

Industrial units' expansion along the West South-Central states along with growing consumer purchasing power has further instituted a favorable business scenario. Annual winter strokes coupled with frequent power outages will provide surge in the product penetration across the industry. For instance, in February 2021, more than 4.5 million homes and businesses were without power for days after a local winter storm struct Texas, leading to a power outage. Major industrial region from Oklahoma to Texas, will sustain the steady combustion product demand leading to surge in product adoption.

