U.S. Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico Rig Counts Continue to Rise While U.S. Land Counts Remain Flat

"Recently, the smaller, more price-sensitive oil and gas rig operators have driven activity gains," said S&P Global Platts Senior Industry Analyst Trey Cowan. "But now that near-term crude oil prices appear to have plateaued we would not be surprised to see those same smaller operators pull back on their drilling."

S&P Global Platts Rig Analyst Trevor Crone pointed to the improved month-over-month economic conditions for rig operators in the U.S. inland waters and the Gulf of Mexico.

S&P Global Platts U.S. Rig Counts































May 2018 April 2018 Month over Month Change % Change

May 2017 Variance Year over Year (YOY) YOY % Variance Colorado 34 31 3 10%

37 -3 -8% Louisiana 44 41 3 7%

47 -3 -6% New Mexico 91 87 4 5%

56 35 63% North Dakota 54 55 -1 -2%

45 9 20% Oklahoma 144 143 1 1%

140 4 3% Texas 566 567 -1 0%

497 69 14% Rest of U.S. Land 178 175 3 2%

154 24 16% U.S. Land Subtotal 1,111 1,099 12 1%

976 135 14% U.S. Inland Waters 14 11 3 27%

14 0 0% U.S. Gulf of Mexico 39 37 2 5%

36 3 8% U.S. Inland and Gulf of Mexico 53 48 5 10%

50 3 6% Total U.S. Rig Count 1,164 1,147 17 1%

1,026 138 13%

CONTACT

Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917 331 4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-inland-waters-and-gulf-of-mexico-rig-counts-continue-to-rise-while-us-land-counts-remain-flat-300659076.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

Related Links

http://www.platts.com

