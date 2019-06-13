US Insulated Wire & Cable Demand to Advance 3.8% Annually in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insulated wire and cable demand in the US is projected to advance 3.8% annually in nominal terms to 2023, according to Insulated Wire & Cable: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from continued growth in nonresidential and residential fixed investment, which will support ongoing gains in construction expenditures and shipments of durable goods. Growing investment in telecommunication utilities will boost sales of products such as fiber optic cable. Faster gains will be limited by the commodity nature of many items and competition from suppliers in countries with lower production costs such as China and Mexico, limiting demand growth in value terms.

Demand for fiber optic cable is expected to outpace all other discrete segments due to rising investment in telecommunications. Continued efforts to connect the last mile of the internet network with fiber optic cable will drive sales. Further, 5G mobile communication networks require a backbone built with fiber optic cable, boosting sales as 5G investment grows.

These and other key insights are featured in Insulated Wire & Cable: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US insulated wire and cable demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

building

apparatus

electronic

fiber optic

power

telephone

magnet

other products such as transport equipment and control and signal insulated wire and cable

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018. Also provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018 are the number of firms, establishments, employment, and payroll in the US industry.

Excluded from the scope of this report are bare wire and other types of noninsulated wire and cable products, as well as complete wiring harnesses and wiring sets made from purchased insulated wire (although the insulated wire sold to be utilized in such products is included). Re-exports of insulated wire and cable are excluded from demand and trade figures.

