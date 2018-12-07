U.S. International Trade Commission Finds for Domestic Industry in Trade Case Against Imports of Plastic Decorative Ribbon from China, Wiley Rein Reports

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has voted affirmatively in the final stage of its antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations, finding that imports of plastic decorative ribbon from China materially injured the U.S. plastic decorative ribbon industry. All five Commissioners voted in the affirmative.

The ITC vote is a response to December 27, 2017 petitions filed by Berwick Offray LLC (Berwick Offray), the leading U.S. manufacturer of plastic decorative ribbon products. Based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, Berwick Offray is a unit of CSS Industries, Inc. The case has shown that imports of plastic decorative ribbon from China are being unfairly dumped in the United States and that Chinese producers of plastic decorative ribbon receive improper government subsidies. As the ITC has recognized, these actions violate international trade rules and injured the U.S. decorative plastic ribbon industry and its workers.

"The U.S. industry and its workers are thankful for the ITC's decision as they have been injured by dumped and subsidized imports from China," said Daniel B. Pickard, counsel to Berwick Offray and a partner in the International Trade Practice at Wiley Rein LLP. "We appreciate that the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission thoroughly investigated the injury caused by dumped and subsidized imports of Chinese producers."

On February 1, 2019, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) announced its affirmative final determinations in its AD and CVD investigations of imports of plastic decorative ribbon from China, finding combined AD and CVD rates of 70.36% to 386.19% with dumping rates as high as 370.04% and subsidy rates as high as 94.67%. As a result of today's vote, the DOC will issue AD and CVD orders with cash deposit requirements on imports of plastic decorative ribbon from China.

In obtaining an affirmative final determination in this case, Wiley Rein LLP has worked alongside Capital Trade Inc. and International Economic Research LLC, consulting firms specializing in international trade remedies.

