U.S. International Trade Commission Initiates Investigation Against L&L Candle Company, Shenzhen Liown Electronics and Luminara Worldwide Based on Sterno Home's Complaint

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterno Home Inc. ("Sterno Home"), a worldwide leading innovator in flameless candles, today announced that the International Trade Commission ("ITC") has initiated an investigation against L&L Candle Company, LLC, Shenzhen Liown Electronics Co. Ltd. and Luminara Worldwide, LLC (collectively "L&L"). The ITC will investigate L&L's importation of products that Sterno Home alleges infringe on four Sterno Home patents. Sterno Home seeks an Exclusion Order from the ITC prohibiting L&L from importing into the U.S. market all flameless candles that infringe its Asserted Patents, including L&L's Wick to FlameTM and Push FlameTM flameless candles, which are sold under its LIGHTLi® and Liown® brands.

This is the second lawsuit Sterno Home has filed against L&L this year. In May 2020, Sterno Home filed a multi-claim, multi-count, patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against L&L Candle Company, LLC, against L&L. There, Sterno Home alleges that L&L infringes on six other Sterno Home patents. In the district court case, which is pending, Sterno Home seeks an injunction to stop L&L's infringement and money damages. The products accused of infringement in the district court action are L&L's Moving FlameTM, MatrixTM, Wick to FlameTM and Push FlameTM flameless candles sold under its LIGHTLi®, Luminara®, and Matchless Candle® brands.

"We appreciate the ITC taking this action, which is another step towards holding L&L accountable for the infringement of our patent rights," said Steve Chamberlin, President of Consumer Products at Sterno Group.

A leader in the LED candle category, Sterno Home provides customers with innovative flameless candle product offerings. The company's patent portfolio protects its state-of-the-art flameless candles, which are sold under Sterno Home's Mirage®, Mirage® Gold, iFlicker®, Sterno Home® and Candle Impressions® brands.

Sterno Home is represented by McAndrews, Held, & Malloy, Ltd., who has been its legal counsel for many years in flameless candle patent matters, and is one of the country's elite intellectual property litigation law firms. "We will continue to pursue L&L's infringement in both forums and look forward to vindicating Sterno Home's patent rights," said Christopher V. Carani, Esq., a partner at McAndrews and Sterno Home's lead counsel.

About The Sterno Group

Headquartered in Corona, California, The Sterno Group consists of the companies Sterno Products LLC, Sterno Home Inc., and Rimports Inc. who are the leading manufacturers and marketers in their respective segments. Sterno Home is part of The Sterno Group, which is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

About Sterno Home, Inc.

The innovative leader in realistic looking and themed flameless candles and a broad line of DIY outdoor home and pathway lighting found at most retailers in the US and Canada.

