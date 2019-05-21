U.S.-Israel Energy Center Announces Funding Opportunity for Cooperation in Energy and Water Technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy, Israel's Ministry of Energy, and the Israel Innovation Authority recently announced a new Call for Proposals of the U.S.-Israel Center of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology (U.S.-Israel Energy Center). Commercial companies, research institutes, and universities from the U.S. and Israel are encouraged to form consortia of at least two entities from each country and apply for these awards. The U.S.-Israel Energy Center is managed by the BIRD Foundation. See www.birdf.com/energycenter

The U.S. and Israeli governments will provide $8 million each for the initial two-year launch of the Energy Center. Five-year awards are envisioned, subject to availability of funding.

Four awards will be made, one in each of four research topics. The topics are:

Fossil energy; Energy storage; Energy cyber and physical security in critical infrastructure; Energy-water nexus.

The maximum award for a single consortium is $10M for a period of five years ($2M per year per consortium). 50 percent cost share is required from awardees.

The BIRD Foundation will be hosting a webinar to provide an overview of the program guidelines and requirements on May 28, 2019 at 2PM EST. See https://www.birdf.com/energycenter-events/

Visit us at - http://www.birdf.com/energycenter

For more information please contact in Israel: Ms. Chava Doukhan, Tel: +972-3-698-8307, chava@birdf.com or in the U.S.: Ms. Andrea Yonah, Tel: +1-609-356-0305, andreay@birdf.com or Mr. Guy Gutterman Tel: +714-350-6472, guyg@birdf.com.

SOURCE The BIRD Foundation

