US IT Job Growth Comes To Full Stop

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IT job growth stalled last month with no sequential change, holding at 5,341,600 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by 0.54% since August 2017 adding 28,900 IT workers.

Engineering employment increased by 0.09 percent sequentially to 2,605,500. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 2.12% since August 2017 or 54,200 engineering workers.

"After months of decelerating growth rates, IT employment completely stalled in August," stated Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "As previously observed, this is totally a supply side phenomenon. There are simply not enough qualified workers to meet demand---with the shortage only further exacerbated by restrictive immigration policies," added Roberts.

For the complete September 2018 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/September%202018%20Index%20MBR.pdf

