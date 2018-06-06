US IT Job Growth Hits A Wall; Talent Shortage To Blame

"With the unemployment rate for the overall workforce at historic lows and IT occupations at levels economists would unequivocally deem to be 'full employment,' the shortage of IT professionals has become acute," stated Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "We have hit a wall in terms of IT jobs growth. There are simply not enough qualified IT professionals to meet demand. This shortage has only been further exacerbated by the restrictive immigration policies of this Administration," added Roberts.

For the complete June 2018 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/June%202018%20Index%20MBR.pdf

