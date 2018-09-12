US IT Job Growth Stuck In Neutral

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After coming to a full stop in August, IT employment again posted no growth in September, holding at 5,342,700 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by 0.46% since September 2017 adding 24,200 IT workers.

Engineering employment increased by 0.14 percent sequentially to 2,612,100. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 2.27% since September 2017 or 58,100 engineering workers.

"While two consecutive months with no growth does not establish a long-term trend, the deceleration in the rate of growth in IT employment for more than a year is reflective of a challenging environment," stated Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "With strong demand and a limited talent pool in many IT skill set, this supply side phenomenon is restricting domestic growth and pushing projects offshore. We strongly urge policymakers to support policies that encourage U.S. citizens and permanent residents to pursue careers in STEM fields along with immigration laws, regulations and an adjudicatory approach that encourages high-skilled immigration," added Roberts.

For the complete October 2018 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/October%202018%20Index%20MBR.pdf

