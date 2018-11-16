US IT Jobs Eke Out Small Gain In November

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After declining in October, IT employment eked out a small gain rising to 5,342,200 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by 0.32% since November 2017 adding 16,900 IT workers.

Engineering employment increased by 0.18 percent sequentially to 2,623,400. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 2.39% since November 2017 or 61,200 engineering workers.

"After declining in October, IT employment edged into positive territory in November," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While performing better than last month, we remain in a challenging environment for IT job growth. With a limited supply of talent and growing political uncertainty both at home and abroad, we foresee headwinds to IT employment growth in 2019," added Roberts.

For the complete December 2018 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/December%202018%20Index.pdf

