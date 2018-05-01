U.S. Jewish And Christian Leaders To Gather In NYC To Honor Israeli Visionary Educator, Chaim Peri

Friends of Yemin Orde, which is the philanthropic partner of Yemin Orde Youth Village and Village Way Educational Initiatives, will honor Chaim Peri for his lifetime devotion and advocacy on behalf of Israel's at-risk and immigrant youth. Tikkun Ha'Lev is Hebrew for "mending the heart", an integral part of the Village Way methodology developed by Chaim when he served as Director of Yemin Orde for 30 years. The Village is home, school and safe haven for 430 at-risk and immigrant youth from around the world.

Kimberly and Jeffrey Hirschfeld are serving as Co-Chairs of the international gala. Jeffrey Hirschfeld has served as a board member of Friends of Yemin Orde since 2011. The Hirschfelds are business leaders in the New York area and serve as principals at Hirschfeld Properties LLC and Hirschfeld Management, Inc. (HMI), a diversified real estate development company in New York City.

"Chaim Peri is not only a close friend, but also one of our personal heroes, so it is extra sweet and special to be honoring him with the Tikkun Ha'Lev award at this year's event," said Jeffrey Hirschfeld.

Most of Yemin Orde's youth have experienced trauma: from abandonment and cultural isolation to overwhelming loss and extreme poverty. With the help of the Village's dedicated staff and Village Way methodology, Yemin Orde's fragile teens develop self-esteem, leadership skills, strong cultural identity and a positive outlook on life.

