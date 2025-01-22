US Job Seekers Embrace Career Mobility: 56% Want New Industries, 52% Seek New Functions

Gen Z and Millennials Lead the Charge

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of U.S. job seekers are eager to switch industries (56%) or functions (52%), highlighting a significant trend in career mobility. This openness is further supported by the fact that 58% of job seekers have switched careers at least once, and 76% believe it is never too late. Only 14% have never switched careers and do not plan to.

This is according to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Job Seekers are Switching Careers to Find Flexibility

Generational trends reveal that Gen Z and millennial job seekers are more inclined to switch functions (66% and 58%) than Gen X and boomers (39% and 37%). However, older generations have changed careers more frequently, with 39% of Gen X and 44% of boomers having done so multiple times.

This suggests that career or function switching is becoming more common, and companies should prepare for employees making these transitions.

U.S. job seekers are interested in various industries if time, money or qualifications are not a factor. The top sectors include:

Health care and social assistance (11%)

Professional, scientific and technical services (8%)

Finance and insurance (8%)

Arts, entertainment and recreation (8%)

Education (8%)

Among those who have switched careers or are interested in doing so, the most common reasons are:

Desire for more flexibility (51%)

Lack of advancement/fulfillment (46%)

Inadequate compensation (31%)

Skills better suited for another career (28%)

Desire for more time off (27%)

Looking for a more positive work culture (26%)

Transferring skills to faster-growing industries (22%)

Nearly 9 in 10 job seekers (87%) would switch careers if they had the resources and more than 3 in 4 (76%) report that seeing others working in non-traditional settings (e.g., working from home, flexible hours) influences their desire to pursue similar opportunities.

However, common barriers to switching careers include:

Having to start over (38%)

Accepting a lower salary due to lack of experience (27%)

Fewer job opportunities in the desired field (25%)

Having to accept a lower-level position due to lack of experience (25%)

Being too invested in their current career (23%)

Additionally, about 2 in 3 (67%) say they are less likely to switch careers given the current scarcity of job opportunities.

While more than a fifth of U.S. hiring managers (22%) report an increase in employees switching careers over the past three years, the majority (67%) say it has remained about the same. Many believe the current job market may slow this trend, with 75% feeling that fewer job opportunities make employees more hesitant to switch careers.

"In an era where career paths are increasingly non-linear, it's essential to cultivate a workplace that values adaptability and continuous growth," said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. "This mindset not only attracts top talent but also drives long-term success."

Survey Methodology

The Job Insights survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals Nov. 11 – 26, 2024, among 1,001 U.S. hiring decision-makers.

The Job Seeker Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals from Nov. 21 to Dec. 10, 2024, among 1,039 adults ages 18 and older.

