U.S. Joint Industry Committee Reveals Certification Criteria for Premium Video Cross-Platform Currencies

Buyers and sellers have equal voice in creating requirements for measurement solutions as the JIC seeks to establish suitability ahead of the 2024 Broadcast Year

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP on behalf of the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) – the first collaborative forum to focus on premium video measurement – today announced the publication of its initial requirements for premium video cross-platform currencies, signaling an important milestone in coalescing the industry around common standards as it seeks to advance a multicurrency future for premium video advertising.

The JIC has identified minimum requirements that are needed for all cross-platform currencies to be transactional, with buyers and sellers having an equal voice in defining the criteria that will be used to evaluate measurement solutions in the JIC's forthcoming measurement certification program as it seeks to establish suitability ahead of the 2024 Broadcast Year. The requirements can be viewed here and are aligned to the following key areas:

Big Data

Technology & Infrastructure

Interoperability

Privacy

Transparency

Governance and Transaction Flexibility

Cross-Platform Measurement

Cross-Media Transparency, Media Integrations & Stewardship

To service the needs of both buyers and sellers, the JIC assembled media agencies, national programmers, streaming platform and trade association with participating companies responsible for setting the standards for new demo and advanced currencies. Led by OpenAP on behalf of the JIC, the operating group includes leading industry executives across investment, research and advanced activation functions from media agencies Dentsu, GroupM, Horizon Media, IPG Mediabrands, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Media and RPA; national programmers A+E Networks, AMC Networks, FOX, Hallmark Media, NBCUniversal, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros Discovery; streaming platform Roku, as well as the VAB.

"Standardization across all measurement currencies is critical for our ability to scale a multicurrency future, and the infrastructure we create must work for both buyers and sellers. The announcement of the JIC's initial set of requirements for cross-platform transactions is the first step toward creating a future for video advertising that reflects how people are consuming video today. We believe it will ultimately spur competition and innovation in measurement," said Celeste Castle, EVP, Head of Research and Measurement, dentsu Media US; Bharad Ramesh, Executive Director, Research & Investment Analytics, GroupM; Lauren Chaplin, SVP, Director Video Investment at Horizon Media; Brian Hughes, EVP, Managing Director, Audience Intelligence & Strategy at MAGNA, the investment and intelligence arm of IPG Mediabrands; Kelly Metz, Managing Director, Advanced TV Activation at Omnicom Media Group; and Helen Katz, EVP, Research, at Publicis Media in a joint statement.

"From the beginning, we have been clear that buyers and sellers need to work together to build a more sustainable future for premium video advertising. We believe that if we're going to transform the way video is measured, the buying community must have a seat at the table in defining new standards. By reaching consensus on minimum requirements within this ambitious timeline, we are together demonstrating the significance and impact of industry-wide collaboration," David Levy, CEO of OpenAP.

Announced in January 2023, the primary focus of the JIC is to establish and maintain a measurement certification process for third-party measurement vendors conducting cross-platform premium video currency services and to create a programmer data set to enable third-party measurement by harmonizing streaming viewership data brought together by OpenAP infrastructure.

About OpenAP

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. Powered by a standards-based approach to data activation, we enable advertisers to onboard audiences centrally for use in planning, campaign execution and measurement across the largest footprint of premium video advertising. OpenAP makes it possible for unified ID-based audiences to be used for targeting and measurement across any TV publisher in both linear and digital viewing environments. Our technology is open and interoperable, delivering workflow automation and efficiencies on advanced audience campaigns for agencies, brands and publishers. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE OpenAP