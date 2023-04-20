U.S. Joint Industry Committee to Convene Advertising Industry for Inaugural Upfront Event

The JIC will put partnership on full display as it shares its progress towards advancing the future of long-form video advertising

Speakers include representation from leading media agencies, publishers, streaming platform and measurement companies

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP on behalf of the U.S. Joint Industry Committee today announced that it will convene partners from across the advertising ecosystem for an inaugural JIC Measurement Summit, an upfront event designed to put partnership and progress on full display as it coalesces the industry around building the future of cross-platform video advertising measurement through this collaborative forum.

The JIC Measurement Summit will be hosted on April 27, 2023 at ASPIRE at One World Observatory, one of New York City's most revered landmarks. The event will give attendees an update on the JIC's progress on developing baseline requirements buyers and sellers agree are needed as standards for cross-platform currencies, in addition to its work building a harmonized cross-publisher streaming dataset.

Initial speaker lineup includes the following industry thought leaders, among others:

Alison Levin, VP, Ad Revenue and Marketing Solutions at Roku

Amy Ginsberg, Chief Investment Officer at Havas Media

Ashwin Navin, Co-Founder & CEO at Samba TV

Blair Robertson, Chief Technology Officer at InnovidXP

Brian Hughes, EVP, Managing Director, Audience Intelligence & Strategy at MAGNA

Celeste Castle, EVP, Head of Research and Measurement at dentsu Media

Dan Aversano, SVP, Data, Analytics & Advanced Advertising at TelevisaUnivision

Donna Speciale, President of Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision

Jay Askinasi, Chief Executive Officer, PMX US & Chief Growth Officer at Publicis Groupe

John Halley, President, Paramount Advertising at Paramount

Jon Carpenter, CEO at Comscore

Jon Steinlauf, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer at Warner Bros. Discovery

Jon Watts, Managing Director at the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement (CIMM)

Josh Chasin, Chief Measurability Officer at VideoAmp

Kelly Abcarian, EVP, Measurement & Impact at NBCUniversal

Kerrie Adams, Head of Marketing Analytics at GEICO

Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer at NBCUniversal

Mariel Estrada, Head of Video Currency at Omnicom Media Group

Mark Marshall, President, Advertising Sales & Client Partnerships at NBCUniversal

Michael Kassan, CEO at MediaLink

Mike Fisher, Executive Director, Investment Innovation at GroupM

Sean Muller, Founder & CEO at iSpot

Tom Keaveney, President at 605

Travis Scoles, SVP, Advanced Advertising at Paramount

, SVP, Advanced Advertising at Paramount Brittany Slattery, Chief Marketing Officer at OpenAP

David Levy, CEO at OpenAP

Ed Davis, President, Product & Operations at OpenAP

"The next twelve months will be the most consequential time for the video advertising industry in recent history. By coming together now through the Joint Industry Committee, buyers and sellers are building a new foundation that will be needed to scale a multi-currency, cross-platform model for video ad measurement. The upcoming JIC Measurement Summit will serve as a forum to update the industry on the work being done to position the market for the future," said Brittany Slattery, Chief Marketing Officer at OpenAP.

The JIC Measurement Summit is an important milestone in the JIC's efforts over the last four months to bring transparency on currency readiness ahead of the 2024 Broadcast Year. Since its formation in January 2023 , the JIC has championed collaboration across its buyside and sellside participants to establish and maintain a baseline set of standards for third-party measurement vendors conducting cross-platform long-form video currency services, and to create a programmer data set to enable third-party measurement by harmonizing streaming viewership data brought together by OpenAP infrastructure. On March 1, the JIC announced the critical first step in the former by unveiling its initial certification criteria for cross-platform currencies.

About OpenAP

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. Powered by a standards-based approach to data activation, we enable advertisers to onboard audiences centrally for use in planning, campaign execution and measurement across the largest footprint of premium video advertising. OpenAP makes it possible for unified ID-based audiences to be used for targeting and measurement across any TV publisher in both linear and digital viewing environments, unlocking transformative insights when using the same audience consistently across all screens. Our technology is open and interoperable, delivering workflow automation and efficiencies on advanced audience campaigns for agencies, brands and publishers. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

