U.S. Journal Training Announces 2020 Conference Dates for Behavioral Health Professionals

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Journal Training, the premier provider of professional training for practitioners in the fields of mental health, addiction, and related behavioral health services since 1979, is pleased to announce their 2020 conference dates.

Celebrating its 41st year setting the gold standard in professional training, U.S. Journal offers workshops, panel discussions, experiential demonstrations, skill development exercises, and lectures in a multidisciplinary format to provide cutting-edge, best practice approaches for healthcare professionals. An approved provider of continuing education credits by national and state licensing boards, U.S. Journal strives to elevate the behavioral health field's knowledge base with applications in counseling, training, and prevention. Conferences provide up to 24 continuing education credits and often incorporate ethics training.

The 2020 dates are:

2 nd International Conference on Trauma and Addiction , January 16-18, 2020 , Scottsdale, Arizona . This international conference brings together world-renowned researchers, authors, clinicians, and trainers to review and discuss the interaction between trauma, chemical and behavioral addictions, and psychiatric illnesses. In a series of plenary sessions along with focused in-depth workshops, this event focuses on the interaction of attachments, neurobiology, and the developmental aspects of trauma's effects on individuals and families.

This international conference brings together world-renowned researchers, authors, clinicians, and trainers to review and discuss the interaction between trauma, chemical and behavioral addictions, and psychiatric illnesses. In a series of plenary sessions along with focused in-depth workshops, this event focuses on the interaction of attachments, neurobiology, and the developmental aspects of trauma's effects on individuals and families. 18 th National Conference on Adolescents and Young Adults, April 22-24, 2020 , Las Vegas, Nevada . The challenges and obstacles of working with adolescents and young adults call for special skills and strategies as well as an understanding of this group's social milieu and culture. This conference addresses current issues and clinical skill-building for working with adolescents and young adults whose lives have been impacted by addictive disorders, behavioral issues, and mental health problems.

The challenges and obstacles of working with adolescents and young adults call for special skills and strategies as well as an understanding of this group's social milieu and culture. This conference addresses current issues and clinical skill-building for working with adolescents and young adults whose lives have been impacted by addictive disorders, behavioral issues, and mental health problems. 33 rd Annual Northwest Conference on Behavioral Health and Addictive Disorders, May 27-29, 2020 , Seattle ( Bellevue ), Washington . This conference provides attendees with a unique blend of presentations by nationally recognized faculty who address a wide variety of today's most relevant topics for those working in behavioral health and addictions fields. The result is a highly acclaimed national training event featuring customized opportunities for developing new treatment strategies and the sharing of research advances for clinicians and counselors.

This conference provides attendees with a unique blend of presentations by nationally recognized faculty who address a wide variety of today's most relevant topics for those working in behavioral health and addictions fields. The result is a highly acclaimed national training event featuring customized opportunities for developing new treatment strategies and the sharing of research advances for clinicians and counselors. 31 st Santa Fe Conference on Integrating Spirituality, Mindfulness, and Compassion, August 3-5, 2020 , Santa Fe, New Mexico . This conference addresses current mental health and addictions issues with traditional and alternative counseling approaches explored. Nationally recognized faculty address a wide variety of today's most relevant topics integrating spirituality, mindfulness, and compassion with pathways to wellness and personal growth.

. This conference addresses current mental health and addictions issues with traditional and alternative counseling approaches explored. Nationally recognized faculty address a wide variety of today's most relevant topics integrating spirituality, mindfulness, and compassion with pathways to wellness and personal growth. 11th Western Conference on Behavioral Health and Addictive Disorders, October 8-10 , Newport Beach, California . This conference is an annual premiere training event designed for professionals who work in the behavioral health and addictions fields. Nationally recognized speakers and authors present a combination of keynotes and skill-building workshops on the primary themes of interpersonal neurobiology, mind-body medicine, trauma, anxiety, adolescent treatment, spirituality, and recovery.

To register for any of these events, visit the U.S. Journal Training website or call 949-503-USJT (8758). Media are invited and encouraged to attend, but please notify us. For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, contact Lorrie Keip Cositore at lorrie.keip(at)usjt.com.

