US Landscaping Service Revenues to Reach $115 Billion in 2022

CLEVELAND, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US landscaping service revenues are forecast to reach $115 billion in 2022, according to Landscaping Services: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Providers will benefit from continued growth in consumer and business incomes. In addition, revenues are projected to increase due to customer desire to buy landscaping services for convenience and to perform work individuals and businesses are unable or unwilling to do themselves.

More information about the report is available at

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Landscaping-Services-United-States-FF95053/

The lawn and garden segment will maintain the majority share of revenues, as lawns are expected to remain a predominant form of landscaping and require numerous services on a regular basis. Tree and shrub landscaping services are generally more specialized and higher-value services that clients purchase less frequently than lawn and garden work.

In terms of markets, the residential sector accounted for 52% of service revenues in 2017, with the remainder composed of nonresidential markets such as institutional, commercial, office, industrial, and infrastructure (e.g., electrical utilities). The considerable stock of residential buildings with relatively large lawns (such as in suburban and exurban areas) helps support service revenues.

These and other key insights are featured in Landscaping Services: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US contract landscaping service revenues in nominal US dollars. Total revenues are segmented by service type in terms of:

lawn and garden

tree and shrub

Total revenues are also segmented by market as follows:

residential

nonresidential

To illustrate historical trends, total revenues and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

