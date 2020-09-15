U.S. Lawn Mower Market Size to Reach Revenues of $13.51 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. lawn mower market report.

The U.S. lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The US lawn mower would realize an absolute growth of around 27% with a leap of over $2.9 billion revenue between 2019 and 2025.

2. In 2019, the walk-behind segment contributed as largest share in the US lawn mower market and is expected to reach over $9 billion in 2025 with unit shipment of approximately 14 million units. Additionally, the increase in disposable income has increased the usage of advanced products which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market.

3. The residential end-user user segment has dominated the market in 2019 with incremental market value of around $2 billion between 2019 and 2025. Rising number of new residential properties in the US is expected to boost the overall shipment to reach over 10 million units by 2025.

4. The market for standard ride-on is surging with the rise in adoption of landscaping. The standard ride-on mower in the US has witnessed incremental growth of around $405 million revenue between 2019 and 2025.

5. Robotic lawn mowers are witnessing traction in the residential segment in the US. The segment is expected to witness a high CAGR of approximately 16%, contributing incremental revenues worth over $377 million during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, fuel type, end-user, blade type, other type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 12 key vendors and 55 other vendors

Get your sample today!

U.S. Lawn Mower Market – Segmentation

In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind segment is expected to reach a revenue share of close to 14 million by 2025. The increasing demand for professional landscaping services in the country is likely to propel the demand for commercial lawn mowers during the forecast period.

Zero-turn mowers are offering a complete range of equipment, which can provide convenience and comfort, ease of operation, and better-quality performance. Residential users are engaged in using lawn care equipment devices, particularly lawnmowers. The usage of battery-powered and electric-powered zero-turn lawn mower equipment is anticipated to gain a considerable rise in demand among household users in developed countries.

Gas-powered lawn mowers dominated the US market in 2019. The increasing demand for lawn and yard landscaping will help this segment to gain market share during the forecast period.

U.S. Lawn Mower Market Segmentation by Products

Walk-behind Mowers

Reel/Cylinder



Self-propelled



Push



Hover

Ride-on Mowers

Standard Ride-on



Zero-turn



Lawn Tractor



Garden Tractor

Robotic Mowers

U.S. Lawn Mower Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

Manual

Gas-powered

Propane-powered

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

U.S. Lawn Mower Market Segmentation by Other Type

Blade Type

Cylinder



Deck/Standard



Mulching



Lifting

Drive Type

Manual



AWD



FWD



RWD

Start Type

No Start Required



Keyed Start



Push Start



Recoil Start

U.S. Lawn Mower Market Segmentation by End-user

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Government & Others

Golf Courses

U.S. Lawn Mower Market – Dynamics

Many companies such as Husqvarna Group are bringing equipment such as robotic lawn mowers to the next level by allowing their next generation of robotic lawn mowers with connected technology and services. This is allowing the business to inject lawn mowers into the Internet of Things (IoT) framework. In addition, the Husqvarna Group has chosen Telenor Connexion as its regional networking partner for its next-gen lawn mowers and related facilities, a manufacturer and provider of integrated business solutions. The connected lawn mowers will provide remote monitoring services via a smartphone app, in addition to an anti-theft system and other integrated safety measures.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Landscaping Industry

Growing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacturer-led Programs & Initiatives

Prominent Vendors

Ariens Company (AriensCo)

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

STIGA Group

Techtronic Industries

Textron

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Alamo Group

Alfred Kärcher

AL-KO

Altoz

AGCO

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Black + Decker

Blount International

Bobcat Company

Carraro

Chervon Group

Cobra Garden Machinery

Einhell Germany

Emak Group

Erkunt Traktor Sanayii

Excel Industries

Future Gen Robotics

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hayter Limited

Hitachi

The Hyundai Motor Group

iRobot

LG

Lowe's Corporation (Kobalt)

Makita Corporation

Mamibot

McLane Manufacturing

Mean Green Products

Metalcraft of Mayville

Moridge Manufacturing

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool (WORX)

R&R Products

Schiller Grounds Care

Shibaura

Snow Joe

STIHL

SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

Swisher Acquisition

The Kobi Company

Turflynx

Venture Products

Volta

Walker

Weibang

WIPER ECOBORT by NIKO

Wright Manufacturing

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZIPPER Maschinen

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

