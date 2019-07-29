US Lawnmowers Market - Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019?2024

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The lawnmowers market in US is likely to reach around $13 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of around 30% in 2018–2024. The popularity of landscape services in the US is growing due to the increasing trend for the beautification of commercial and residential lawns and gardens. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and discover sources of potential market growth for the lawn mowers market in US.



The lawnmowers market in US is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.



Key Highlights of the Report:

• The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in US in 2018.

• The self-propelled lawn mowers segment occupies the highest share of over 40%in the walk-behind category.

• The residential user segment is growing and occupies a major share in the end-user segment.

• Gas-powered lawn mowers remain the popular choice, though electric-powered ones are making significant progress in adoption among end-users.

• John Deere dominated the vendor landscape, followed by MTD



The study considers the present scenario of the lawnmower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. The report covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also offers vendor share of leading companies operating in the market.

• Detailed analysis of garden tools and equipment for specific country

• Current opportunity and future potential identification

• 15 minutes read-to-know in-depth market opportunities

• First of its kind presentation-ready product

• Data on 25 countries readily available



Report Offerings:

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in US for the current and forecast period

• Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in US

• An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



Report Coverage:

The report provides an elaborative analysis of the lawnmowers market in US and its segments, including product, fuel, and end-user types. It discusses different segments of lawnmowers to derive specific market estimations. The segmentation includes:



Market Segmentation by Products

• Walk-behind Lawnmowers

o Self-propelled Mower

o Push Mower

o Hover Mower



o Reel/Cylinder Mower

• Ride-on Mower

o Standard Ride-on Mower

o Zero-turn Lawn Mower

o Lawn Tractors



o Garden Tractors

• Robotic Lawn Mower



Market Segmentation by End-users

• Residential Users

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses

• Government & Others



Market by Fuel Type

• Gas-powered Lawnmowers

• Electric-powered Lawnmowers

• Manual-powered Lawnmowers

• Propane-powered Lawnmowers



Market by Distribution Channels

• Retail

o Dealers & Distributors

o Mass Market Players



o Specialty Stores

• Online



Target Audience:

• Top level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

• Potential new entrants to the market

• Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

• Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

• Corporate and governments bodies



Why Purchase this Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche market and customize the report to a specific country

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the lawnmowers market



